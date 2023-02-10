DJ SeaPRWire Launches 'Brand-Insight Program 3.0' for Crypto Customers

Singapore - SeaPRWire, a global leading news release distribution newswire, has announced the launch of its new 'Brand-Insight Program 3.0'. The program is aimed at helping clients in the Fin-tech and Crypto industries to increase their brand exposure, improve user trust, and boost market share.

According to Yaqin Tan, CMO of SeaPRWire, the program will offer a range of services to help clients in the Blockchain sector reach their target audiences more effectively. "We are very excited about this new program," said Yaqin. "By offering a comprehensive suite of services, including multilingual news release distribution in East Asia and Southeast Asia, we believe that we can help our clients to achieve their goals in a more efficient and effective manner."

The Brand-Insight Program will include a range of services, including market research, media relations, and content creation. These services will be tailored to the specific needs of each client, allowing them to target the right audiences with the right messages.

In addition to the Brand-Insight Program 3.0, SeaPRWire will continue to offer its core press release distribution service to clients across a range of industries. The company has a proven track record of delivering results, with a network of more than 90,000 media outlets and over 30,000 registered journalists.

"We are committed to helping our clients succeed," said Yaqin. "With our expertise in the Fin-tech and Crypto industries, and our comprehensive range of services, we believe that we can make a real difference to our clients' bottom line."

Overall, the launch of the Brand-Insight Program 3.0 is a significant development for SeaPRWire, and is expected to help the company further expand its presence in the East Asian and Southeast Asian markets.

To learn more about how SeaPRWire's integrated solutions are helping brands deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, and grow and implement an effective marketing strategy, please visit www.SeaPRWire.com.

About SeaPRWire

SeaPRWire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SeaPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SeaPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@SeaPRWire.com

https://SeaPRWire.com

