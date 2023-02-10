Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company and a producer, distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US provides updates on its audit, Libra 9 GMBH and the Magic Lappen.

CBDD is in the process of completing the audit of its financial statements for 2021 and 2022. Representatives of Fruci & Associates, the Company's auditor, recently visited Libra 9 in Berlin, Germany to review its accounting practices and Libra 9's books and records as part of its audit procedures. During the visit, Fruci met with Libra 9's management team and external accounting and legal team.

The Company has committed to providing the resources necessary to timely complete the audit of 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, the first round of responses to Fruci have been returned.

In the last week since the Düsseldorf Boat Show, Libra 9 has opened three new retail locations. They expect to open an additional 10 locations in Germany by the end of the month. Libra 9 has created separate packaging for the Magic Lappen and will now have new packaging for the Automotive business, the Marine industry and for home use. The company believes that this will facilitate in opening many more locations in the immediate future.

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is also vegan, ecofriendly and bio degradable.

CBDD CEO, Axel Reinke intends to have a video presentation to discuss the products in detail and have a live presentation showing the benefits of the Magic Lappen. The new website has been updated and is now available in English at www.the-magic-Lappen.com.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

Follow CBDD on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information and updates.

Contact Info: info@cbdofdenver.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154323