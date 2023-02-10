REVIV Global, a world leading IV Drip Therapy company, today announces the appointment of Phil McDermott as co-CEO. With over 15 years of tech industry experience, McDermott joins REVIV to steer its growth and propel the advancement of its technology for personalized and precision nutrition.

On this key appointment REVIV CEO and Founder, Sarah Lomas, says: "We are excited to have Phil onboard as co-CEO. His extensive tech background and proven success in driving growth and innovation make him a great fit for the role. Phil's leadership and vision will be invaluable as we scale our market leading life science and technology solutions and establish ourselves as the global leader in the nutritional health market in 2023."

McDermott brings a wealth of tech leadership experience having founded and delivered successful exits at Gazprom Global Energy Solutions and later at Arkessa, an IoT company. Phil is an active investor across energy tech, IoT, health and wellness sectors and is chairman at WorldOV a high growth tech scale up. He is recognized for his strategic thinking, sound business judgment, and ability to foster growth through partnerships and innovation.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Sarah at REVIV to embark on a thrilling and ambitious journey to revolutionize the nutritional health industry globally," says McDermott. "I look forward to working with the talented team at REVIV to leverage our IP, patented methods and suite of technology to accelerate the global movement towards personalized and precision nutrition."

REVIV leads the IV drip therapy market and is dedicated to the highest safety and regulatory standards, while being committed to powering the growth of the industry with its innovative tech solutions.

