Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023.
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 13% to $12,390,000, compared to $10,922,000 for the same quarter last year, driven by a 43% increase in revenue in the Company's manufacturing segment.
Reflecting the growth in revenue and an increase in gross margin for the second quarter to 27% of revenue compared to 26% of revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, operating income surged 63% to $1,069,000 compared to $656,000 last year.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $507,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $855,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for this year's second quarter was affected by a non-cash currency exchange loss of $349,000 associated with a weakening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar during the quarter. This compares to an exchange loss of $38,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased to $29,973,000, or $7.35 per outstanding share, compared to $28,002,000, or $6.88 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2022. There were approximately 4,076,680 and 4,071,680 shares of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
CEO Comments
S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, "We are pleased by growth in revenue and operating income that we delivered for the first half of the new fiscal year. Looking ahead, despite the potential impact of semiconductor industry capacity adjustments on our business in the second half, we remain optimistic that we will achieve our goals for long-term growth and profitability as we remain focused on improving operating efficiency, controlling expenses, and working closely with current and prospective customers to expand our business opportunities."
Fiscal 2022 First Half Results
For the first six months of fiscal 2023, revenue increased 15% to $24,329,000 compared to $21,093,000 for the same period last year.
Gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023 increased 15% to $6,957,000 compared to $6,069,000 for the same period last year and represented approximately 29% of revenue for both periods.
Income from operations increased 31% to $2,136,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to $1,626,000, or 8% of revenue, for the same period last year.
Net income for the first half of fiscal 2023 was $1,389,000, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $1,772,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for this year's first half reflected a non-cash currency exchange loss of $279,000 versus an exchange loss of $4,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2022.
About Trio-Tech
Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarters in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.
Forward Looking Statements
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Revenue
2022
2021
2022
2021
Manufacturing
$
5,044
$
3,528
$
8,629
$
7,090
Testing services
5,648
4,966
12,012
9,566
Distribution
1,694
2,420
3,676
4,418
Real estate
4
8
12
19
12,390
10,922
24,329
21,093
Cost of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
3,849
2,874
6,374
5,308
Cost of testing services rendered
3,747
3,089
7,873
5,972
Cost of distribution
1,441
2,050
3,089
3,706
Cost of real estate
18
19
36
38
9,055
8,032
17,372
15,024
Gross Margin
3,335
2,890
6,957
6,069
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,919
1,947
4,224
3,927
Selling
193
156
366
303
Research and development
151
131
224
213
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
3
--
7
--
Total operating expenses
2,266
2,234
4,821
4,443
Income from Operations
1,069
656
2,136
1,626
Other Income (Expenses)
Interest expenses
(10
)
(28
)
(54
)
(56
)
Other income, net
(243
)
381
(64
)
542
Total other income
(253
)
353
(118
)
486
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
816
1,009
2,018
2,112
Income Tax Expenses
(241
)
(153
)
(466
)
(333
)
Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, Net of Tax
575
856
1,552
1,779
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(10
)
--
(9
)
5
NET INCOME
565
856
1,543
1,784
Less: Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
58
1
154
12
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
507
855
1,389
1,772
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax
512
856
1,394
1,770
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(5
)
(1
)
(5
)
2
Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International
$
507
$
855
$
1,389
$
1,772
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.12
$
0.22
$
0.34
$
0.46
Diluted Earnings per share
$
0.12
$
0.20
$
0.33
$
0.43
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
4,074
3,923
4,074
3,923
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
4,162
4,242
4,160
4,129
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders:
Net income
$
565
$
856
$
1,543
$
1,784
Foreign Currency Translation, Net of Tax
1,568
251
355
(38
)
Comprehensive Income
2,133
1,107
1,898
1,746
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
133
2
212
6
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders
$
2,000
$
1,105
$
1,686
$
1,740
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,379
$
7,698
Short-term deposits
4,995
5,420
Trade account receivables, net
13,332
11,592
Other receivables
728
998
Inventories, net
3,219
2,258
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
610
1,215
Financed sales receivable
21
21
Restricted term deposit
747
--
Total current assets
30,031
29,202
Deferred tax assets
93
169
Investment properties, net
533
585
Property, plant and equipment, net
11,070
8,481
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,580
3,152
Other assets
141
137
Financed sales receivable
6
17
Restricted term deposits
1,742
1,678
Total non-current assets
16,165
14,219
TOTAL ASSETS
$
46,196
$
43,421
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
--
$
929
Accounts payable
3,067
2,401
Accrued expense
6,807
6,004
Income taxes payable
461
787
Current portion of bank loans payable
511
472
Current portion of finance leases
101
118
Current portion of operating leases
1,140
1,218
Total current liabilities
12,087
11,929
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
1,185
1,272
Finance leases, net of current portion
69
119
Operating leases, net of current portion
1,440
1,934
Income taxes payable
255
137
Deferred tax liabilities
15
--
Other non-current liabilities
1,172
28
Total non-current liabilities
4,136
3,490
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,223
15,419
EQUITY
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,076,680 and 4,071,680 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively
12,769
12,750
Paid-in capital
4,762
4,708
Accumulated retained earnings
10,608
9,219
Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments
1,494
1,197
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity
29,633
27,874
Non-controlling interest
340
128
TOTAL EQUITY
29,973
28,002
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
46,196
$
43,421
