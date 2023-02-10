VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 13% to $12,390,000, compared to $10,922,000 for the same quarter last year, driven by a 43% increase in revenue in the Company's manufacturing segment.

Reflecting the growth in revenue and an increase in gross margin for the second quarter to 27% of revenue compared to 26% of revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, operating income surged 63% to $1,069,000 compared to $656,000 last year.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $507,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $855,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for this year's second quarter was affected by a non-cash currency exchange loss of $349,000 associated with a weakening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar during the quarter. This compares to an exchange loss of $38,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased to $29,973,000, or $7.35 per outstanding share, compared to $28,002,000, or $6.88 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2022. There were approximately 4,076,680 and 4,071,680 shares of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, " We are pleased by growth in revenue and operating income that we delivered for the first half of the new fiscal year. Looking ahead, despite the potential impact of semiconductor industry capacity adjustments on our business in the second half, we remain optimistic that we will achieve our goals for long-term growth and profitability as we remain focused on improving operating efficiency, controlling expenses, and working closely with current and prospective customers to expand our business opportunities."

Fiscal 2022 First Half Results

For the first six months of fiscal 2023, revenue increased 15% to $24,329,000 compared to $21,093,000 for the same period last year.

Gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023 increased 15% to $6,957,000 compared to $6,069,000 for the same period last year and represented approximately 29% of revenue for both periods.

Income from operations increased 31% to $2,136,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to $1,626,000, or 8% of revenue, for the same period last year.

Net income for the first half of fiscal 2023 was $1,389,000, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $1,772,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for this year's first half reflected a non-cash currency exchange loss of $279,000 versus an exchange loss of $4,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

About Trio-Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarters in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; on-going public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; geopolitical conflicts, including the current war in Ukraine; political and trade tension between U.S and China, other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control and, uncertainties relating to our ability to operate our business in China; uncertainties regarding the enforcement of laws and the fact that rules and regulation in China can change quickly with little advance notice, along with the risk that the Chinese government may intervene or influence our operation at any time, or may exert more control over offerings conducted overseas and/or foreign investment in China-based issuers could result in a material change in our operations, financial performance and/or the value of our common stock or impair our ability to raise money. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, Revenue 2022 2021 2022 2021 Manufacturing $ 5,044 $ 3,528 $ 8,629 $ 7,090 Testing services 5,648 4,966 12,012 9,566 Distribution 1,694 2,420 3,676 4,418 Real estate 4 8 12 19 12,390 10,922 24,329 21,093 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 3,849 2,874 6,374 5,308 Cost of testing services rendered 3,747 3,089 7,873 5,972 Cost of distribution 1,441 2,050 3,089 3,706 Cost of real estate 18 19 36 38 9,055 8,032 17,372 15,024 Gross Margin 3,335 2,890 6,957 6,069 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,919 1,947 4,224 3,927 Selling 193 156 366 303 Research and development 151 131 224 213 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 -- 7 -- Total operating expenses 2,266 2,234 4,821 4,443 Income from Operations 1,069 656 2,136 1,626 Other Income (Expenses) Interest expenses (10 ) (28 ) (54 ) (56 ) Other income, net (243 ) 381 (64 ) 542 Total other income (253 ) 353 (118 ) 486 Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 816 1,009 2,018 2,112 Income Tax Expenses (241 ) (153 ) (466 ) (333 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, Net of Tax 575 856 1,552 1,779 (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (10 ) -- (9 ) 5 NET INCOME 565 856 1,543 1,784 Less: Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest 58 1 154 12 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 507 855 1,389 1,772 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax 512 856 1,394 1,770 (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (5 ) (1 ) (5 ) 2 Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 507 $ 855 $ 1,389 $ 1,772 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.46 Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 4,074 3,923 4,074 3,923 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,162 4,242 4,160 4,129

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders: Net income $ 565 $ 856 $ 1,543 $ 1,784 Foreign Currency Translation, Net of Tax 1,568 251 355 (38 ) Comprehensive Income 2,133 1,107 1,898 1,746 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interest 133 2 212 6 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders $ 2,000 $ 1,105 $ 1,686 $ 1,740

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Dec. 31, June 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,379 $ 7,698 Short-term deposits 4,995 5,420 Trade account receivables, net 13,332 11,592 Other receivables 728 998 Inventories, net 3,219 2,258 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 610 1,215 Financed sales receivable 21 21 Restricted term deposit 747 -- Total current assets 30,031 29,202 Deferred tax assets 93 169 Investment properties, net 533 585 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,070 8,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,580 3,152 Other assets 141 137 Financed sales receivable 6 17 Restricted term deposits 1,742 1,678 Total non-current assets 16,165 14,219 TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,196 $ 43,421 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit -- $ 929 Accounts payable 3,067 2,401 Accrued expense 6,807 6,004 Income taxes payable 461 787 Current portion of bank loans payable 511 472 Current portion of finance leases 101 118 Current portion of operating leases 1,140 1,218 Total current liabilities 12,087 11,929 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,185 1,272 Finance leases, net of current portion 69 119 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,440 1,934 Income taxes payable 255 137 Deferred tax liabilities 15 -- Other non-current liabilities 1,172 28 Total non-current liabilities 4,136 3,490 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,223 15,419 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,076,680 and 4,071,680 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 12,769 12,750 Paid-in capital 4,762 4,708 Accumulated retained earnings 10,608 9,219 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 1,494 1,197 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 29,633 27,874 Non-controlling interest 340 128 TOTAL EQUITY 29,973 28,002 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,196 $ 43,421

Contacts

Company Contact:

A. Charles Wilson

Chairman

(818) 787-7000



Investor Contact:

Berkman Associates

(310) 927-3108

robert.jacobs@jacobscon.com