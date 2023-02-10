Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc

10 February 2023

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 9 and 10 February 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 February 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors to purchase ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Shares") as set out below:

Price per Share Name Role Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment (in pence) Simon Litherland Executive Director 186 789.38 Simon Litherland Executive Director 873 789.38 Simon Litherland Executive Director 9,098 786.00 Joanne Wilson Executive Director 33 789.38 Joanne Wilson Executive Director 904 786.00

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Shares Person Shares Capital Simon 389,613 - - 389,613 0.15% Litherland Joanne Wilson 36,396 - - 36,396 0.01%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 789.38 pence 186 Shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 789.38 pence 873 Shares 786.00 pence 9,098 Shares Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 10,157 Shares -- Price GBP79,869.80 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/02/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Joanne Wilson Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 789.38 pence 33 Shares 786.00 pence 904 Shares Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 937 Shares -- Price GBP7,365.93 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/02/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

