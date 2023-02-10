Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
München
10.02.23
08:02 Uhr
9,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,55 %
10.02.2023 | 15:01
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Feb-2023 / 13:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

10 February 2023

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 9 and 10 February 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 February 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors to purchase ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Shares") as set out below: 

Price per Share 
Name       Role        Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment 
                                        (in pence) 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 186                     789.38 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 873                     789.38 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 9,098                    786.00 
Joanne Wilson  Executive Director 33                     789.38 
Joanne Wilson  Executive Director 904                     786.00

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name      Number of    Name of Connected    Number of    Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
        Shares     Person         Shares            Capital 
Simon      389,613     -            -        389,613   0.15% 
Litherland 
Joanne Wilson  36,396     -            -        36,396    0.01%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic 
                                     Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
                                     789.38 pence      186 Shares 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     789.38 pence      873 Shares 
                                     786.00 pence      9,098 Shares 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           10,157 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP79,869.80 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2023/02/08 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Joanne Wilson 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic 
                                     Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
                                     Price(s)         Volume(s) 
 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     789.38 pence       33 Shares 
                                     786.00 pence       904 Shares 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           937 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP7,365.93 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2023/02/08 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  222458 
EQS News ID:  1557499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2023 08:28 ET (13:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
