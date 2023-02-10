On SIA Coffee Address Holding bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 10, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Coffee Address Holding bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of February 15, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Coffee Address Holding Issuer's short name COFAD Securities ISIN code LV0000802585 Securities maturity 30.06.2025 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 5 000 securities Issue size EUR 5 000 000 Fixed annual coupon 9.00% rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name COFAD090025FA Attached: SIA Coffee Address Holding Company Description, Terms of the Issue and submitted financial reports for years 2021 and 2020. The Certified Adviser of SIA Coffee Address Holding is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117397