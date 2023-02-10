Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
10.02.2023 | 15:22
On SIA Coffee Address Holding bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 10, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Coffee Address
Holding bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of February 15,
2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    SIA Coffee Address Holding               
Issuer's short name   COFAD                         
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802585                      
Securities maturity   30.06.2025                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     5 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 5 000 000                     
Fixed annual coupon   9.00%                         
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30,     
             September 30, December 31               
Orderbook short name   COFAD090025FA                     



Attached: SIA Coffee Address Holding Company Description, Terms of the Issue
and submitted financial reports for years 2021 and 2020. 

The Certified Adviser of SIA Coffee Address Holding is Signet Bank AS until
first trading day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

