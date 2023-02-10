Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
WKN: A2QHET ISIN: SE0015192075 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,076 Euro
+0,011
+16,92 %
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2023 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Luxbright AB (89/23)

With effect from February 13, 2023, the subscription rights in Luxbright AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LXB TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763756              
Order book ID:  283148                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 13, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Luxbright
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LXB BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019763764              
Order book ID:  283149                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
