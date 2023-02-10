Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Luxbright AB (89/23)

With effect from February 13, 2023, the subscription rights in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LXB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763756 Order book ID: 283148 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 13, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LXB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019763764 Order book ID: 283149 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB