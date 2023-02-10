Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: Dunamis Charge Appoints Former DTE Energy Expert David Ellis as New Vice President of Engineering & Product Development

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Dunamis Charge has appointed David Ellis as the new VP of Engineering and Product Development. Ellis brings Dunamis Charge over 40 years of experience with DTE Energy, a Fortune 500 utility company. While Dunamis Charge is the first energy company of its kind; Detroit-based, minority-owned, woman-owned, and dedicated to giving all drivers the power to go electric, Ellis shares the belief in building a future where making the decision to go electric is easy, and for everyone.

"I look forward to bringing engineering excellence. I want to build, and develop the highest-quality product for the company, the best in class engineering technology and product development," states Ellis. "I'm enthusiastic about producing for Dunamis Charge, more than just a world-class product line, but creating and fostering a culture of leaders and employees that embody the aptitude and performance of a diverse top-tier engineering team who look like me, and are skilled enough so that I am no longer needed!"

Ellis' expertise in utility generation, electrical transmission and distribution systems, engineering management, training development, and regulatory compliance make him invaluable to the growing company. Ellis managed various Smart Grid applications, with his primary areas of focus being research and development, cross-industry collaboration, and market analysis of these applications. He provided integrated energy solutions such as microgrids, utility-scale solar, and transmission and distribution systems throughout the United States and internationally for Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Bermuda.

As a member of the Michigan Public Service Commission's EV Preparedness Task Force, Ellis' responsibilities included creating a state and national dialogue to position Electric Vehicles as a Michigan economic development catalyst and exploring the development of residential and public EV charging equipment.

Ellis developed a system modeling the economic and environmental impacts of EVs and demonstrated charging control techniques using smart meters and other commercially available devices. He developed a product evaluation process, test procedures, and infrastructure deployment plan for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, [EVSE]. Ellis' studies influenced the design of a DTE Energy Time of Use rate for Electric Vehicles.

Dunamis Charge's newest team member also worked with DTE in collaboration with national utilities, regulators, laboratories, universities, and OEM to evaluate the system and economic impact of EV and battery penetration into the electric ecosystem.

Ellis is a trained Certified Energy Manager and served on the Board of Directors of The Heat and Warmth Fund, an independent non-profit 501(c)3 agency that provides low-income individuals and families in Michigan with emergency energy assistance.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, MI, where he also developed and taught an Alternative Energy Technology curriculum based on energy economics as an Adjunct Professor. Ellis served the nation on President Obama's President's Advisory Council as an integral member, serving overseas programs in Africa.

"We are thrilled to have David as our new VP of Engineering and Product Development. Not only does he bring to Dunamis Charge over 4 decades of invaluable experience, but his passion and dedication to serving the disenfranchised members of our society and making certain that people of color are not overlooked in the technology and wealth boom happening in the electric vehicle industry," explains Dunamis Charge Founder and CEO Natalie King. "I'm honored that David has joined us in championing efforts to ensure the EV is for Everyone!"

