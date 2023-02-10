New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Music-driven audio workout app CardioCast has launched Burn & Earn, a unique rewards program that gives users a financial incentive to build a consistent workout habit. By participating in the Burn & Earn program, the app's annual subscribers can earn up to 50% of their annual subscription fee back in the form of Amazon.com gift cards.

Studies have shown that exercisers are more likely to stick with it if they have skin in the game. The Burn & Earn program features Amazon.com gift cards because for most people, they're just as useful as cash. To keep users motivated all year, rewards are earned and dispensed on a monthly basis and in order to make sure the task doesn't seem too daunting, rewards are divided into three tiers: 10%, 20%, and 50% back. Users need only complete as little as four workouts per month to reach the first earning tier, with 20 workouts needed to make it to the full 50% back.

Burn & Earn is part of CardioCast's mission to help its users get fit and stay fit in a convenient and more affordable way. CardioCast provides beat-driven audio coaching for a wide variety of fitness activities, all backed by popular music from artists that users know and love. Every playlist is specially built to suit each workout program, with sprints and pushes being perfectly timed to hit just as the beat drops. The app features a deep library of thousands of workouts, with new workouts being added every week. And with a wide variety of class types including indoor cycling, running, elliptical, rowing, yoga, and even dog walking, there's something for everyone. CardioCast classes are accessible to users of all fitness levels and do not require any specific equipment, meaning you can use the service whether you are at home, at your local gym or on the go.

Jonathan Carlucci, Vice President of Talent and Content at CardioCast, says that "CardioCast's audio format allows users to be more invested in their fitness by fostering a personal connection and helping them to get a much needed screen break. A lot of people, myself included in the past, have been intimidated by fitness classes, especially with all of the unrepresentative bodies and ego-obsessed instructors that are put in front of them." Jonathan continues, "CardioCast is an environment where you can step in to be challenged and coached to the best of your ability, and where you can grow and develop while feeling supported."

"With CardioCast, you can take control of your own fitness journey and feel accomplished right from the start. Our coaches approach all of our workouts with you in mind and even give you the option of modifying moves to suit your mobility and fitness level. Our aim is to help people find success in their fitness, instead of imposing a society-driven fitness image. We want our clients to feel good about themselves and enjoy the experience. The best coaches can perfectly describe to you how your body should feel in every movement, which is much more effective than copying someone on a screen. It's like having a one-on-one coaching session, which can create a really strong connection and make people look forward to their workouts."

CardioCast is a subscription-based app on iOS and Android that provides music-driven audio workouts and coaching, allowing users to focus on themselves and not on a device screen. CardioCast's specially developed routines use licensed hit music from popular artists and cater to people at every fitness level. Professional coaches from a wide variety of backgrounds provide expert advice to help users meet their fitness goals. The company was founded in 2014 as CycleCast, initially focused on indoor cycling, before branching out into other fitness modalities and subsequently rebranding as CardioCast.

