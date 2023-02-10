How Juice Plus+ Is Inspiring Healthy Living Through the Healthy Starts for Families Program

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables has long been associated with leading healthier and more energetic lifestyles. However, despite the well-known benefits, many adults fail to consume the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only one in 10 Americans get enough fruits and vegetables each day.

Clinically researched by leading universities, hospitals, and research centers around the world for thirty years, Juice Plus+ has made healthy living easier through easy-to-incorporate products made from real fruits and vegetables. To support this mission, the company instituted the Healthy Starts for Families program to make fruit and vegetable nutrition more accessible and affordable for entire families.

Inspiring Healthy Living

Using whole-food-based ingredients, the Juice Plus+ products provide recommended vitamins and other antioxidants, as well as other plant-based ingredients to supplement a daily diet. Beyond the research-backed products, Juice Plus+ offers educational resources and support for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which can help people make better decisions about overall health and develop more healthy habits.

The Healthy Starts for Families Program

Since The Healthy Starts for Families program began nearly 20 years ago, more than 1.5 million families have participated and realized the incredible health benefits of taking Juice Plus+ to improve family health. Additionally, families gain access to a community of other families working towards a healthier lifestyle, creating a supportive environment to learn from one another and share experiences.

Integrating Juice Plus+ Products

One of the program's key components is helping families incorporate Juice Plus+ capsules and chewables into their daily routines. The products are made from a blend of thirty different fruits, vegetables, and berries, plus other plant-based ingredients, which can help fill the nutritional gaps in most modern diets. By integrating Juice Plus+ into a daily routine, and making other healthful changes, families receive proven health benefits that can help forward their health journey.

In fact, 250,000 parents from the study appreciate the power of the Juice Plus+ program, stating that 71% of their children were consuming less fast foods and soft drinks, with the same percentage drinking more water and staying well hydrated.

Improve Overall Well-being

The Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts for Families Program encourages families to make small changes to their lifestyle, such as taking a walk in nature, practicing yoga, or incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their meals. In fact, 60% of the kids in the Healthy Starts for Families Program were shown to miss fewer days of school, and 66% had fewer trips to the doctor's office, underscoring how these changes can significantly and positively impact overall health and well-being.

Gain Valuable Nutrition Insights

Juice Plus+ and the Healthy Starts for Families program make it easy for families to improve their health and well-being through simple and effective nutritional choices. By participating in the program, families receive the support and education needed to make healthier choices - the program's community enables families to connect with others pursuing healthier lifestyles and make real and lasting changes to their health and well-being.

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company?is a?global?health and wellness company?with a?mission to?inspire?healthy?living?around the world.?It?operates?in 27 markets globally and is supported by a?mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

