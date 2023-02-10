Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") would like to announce that pursuant to its stock option plan and in accordance with the policies and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 110,000 stock options to Brandon Chow, an Investor Relations Service Provider of the Company. These options are granted as of February 9, 2023 and vest equally over a period of one year in quarterly installments. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.13 CAD per common share until February 9, 2028.

California Nanotechnologies Corp.

Eric Eyerman, CEO

T: +1 (562) 991-5211

info@calnanocorp.com

Otis Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

T: +1 (647) 598-8815

brandon@otisir.com

