New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - The Chinese animation "Blood and Heart" officially launched on November 2, 2022, on the "Anime Made By Bilibili" YouTube channel. It is published by Bilibili, jointly published by People's China Publishing House and New Star Press, and produced by Changchun Unity of Knowledge, and Action Animation Ltd,YW media conducts overseas publicity.

This animation is adapted from the comics of the same name, which is based on real life stories created by Li Yun. After just 3 months of its overseas launch, "Blood and Heart" has gained over 280,000 views on YouTube and over 13 million exposures through social media overseas. As its popularity continues to rise, positive buzz surrounding the show is also building, leading to high levels of anticipation and discussion among overseas audiences.

The animation "Blood and Heart" has a total of 12 episodes. The background of the story took place from the Second Sino-Japanese War to the War of Liberation in the last century. The content and theme are both bold and novel. In order to match the environment and people's fearfulness at that time, the production team used dark processing in the tone, perspective, and lighting in the animation. The animation is detail-orientated in its production. At present, the full season of "Blood and Heart" is currently on the air, exclusively presented by Bilibili Animation.

