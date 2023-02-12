ams-Osram: ams Osram, Austrian based leader in optical solutions, reports full year financial results. Full year 2022 group revenues were EUR 4,819 million, down 4% compared to full year 2021, influenced by deconsolidation effects. The adjusted group result from operations (EBIT) for full year 2022 was EUR 407 million or 8% of revenues compared to EUR 502 million or 10% of revenues for full year 2021 (unadjusted: EUR -161 million or -3% of revenues for 2022). The company announced that it currently expects to start recording relevant revenues from its leading microLED technology in 2025. The company's significant deep customer engagement in this area confirms ams OSRAM's strategic leadership position in smallest structure size microLED technology as well as its frontrunner ...

