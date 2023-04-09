ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, today announced that Aldo Kamper has become active in his role as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at the company. He says: "I am very excited to lead this company, working with our teams and Supervisory Board to further develop our strategic focus and execution ability," said Kamper. "ams Osrams's expertise in emitting, sensing and processing light makes us the partner of choice for many industries. We have an outstanding portfolio of products, technologies and solutions that enable innovative, market-changing applications for the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors. We are at the forefront of development in optical semiconductor technology, including the industrialization of our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...