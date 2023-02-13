

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of fiscal year 2023 climbed to A$468 million from last year's A$173 million. The latest period result included a post-tax Covid business interruption provision benefit of A$252 million.



Gross written premium was A$7.06 billion up from A$6.57 billion in the prior year.



Net earned premium rose to A$4.11 billion from A$3.96 billion in the previous year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 6 cents per share, unchanged from the prior year.



The company projects fiscal year 2023 Gross Written Premium growth to be around 10%, an increase from the previous guidance of mid to high-single digit growth.



The company expects its fiscal year 2023 reported insurance margin to be around 10% compared to previous range of 14% to 16%. This is largely due to the expected higher natural perils costs from the Auckland flood event.



