The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It's noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

What to Expect?

Whales of the crypto industry at one place

Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics

Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies

Breakthrough smart networking app

The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip

Top Speakers:

Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze

Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital

Ben Zhou - Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

Carl Runefelt - Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com

Chris MMCrypto - Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto

Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy - Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor

Manan Shah - Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb

Gracy Chen - Managing Director of Bitget

About Blockchain Life

The Forum includes 2 days of top speakers performances, global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies and innovative networking formats. Tickets can be purchased here: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/tickets-row

