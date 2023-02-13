To support the ambition and growth of AESARA, a new function within the organization has been created. Ruslan Horblyuk, Chief Strategic Consulting Officer of AESARA, said, "After nearly 5 years at AESARA, Pam is stepping up to take on a business-critical role as the Head of BDO to help fuel our growth in 2023 and beyond. Over the years, Pam's contributions to continuous improvement in the business development discipline and operational efficiency make her a perfect candidate to lead this newly formed business critical team."

Pam's career journey has been marked with positions of increasing responsibility in life sciences consulting and business development, and she most recently served as head of AESARA's Value and Evidence (VE) team. "We continuely strive to push boundaries and evolve. The creation of BDO represents a further investment by the organization to enhance our delivery capabilities, with a focus on continuing to be the trusted, bold and transformative partner our clients have come to know and respect," said Pam Read.

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, added, "I wholeheartedly welcome Pam as AESARA's first Head of BDO. I also want to thank Pam for her leadership with the VE team and for shepherding the team to the next stage of growth."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

