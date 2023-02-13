London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Visit Satarla at Booth #6126N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Satarla

Satarla provides sustainability and risk management services, with extensive experience and subject matter expertise within the mining industry specifically. Our global network of experts support organisations in making practical risk-based decisions and taking action for sustainable outcomes.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Satarla

Rose Clarke

020 3105 0966

rose@satarla.com

https://www.satarla.com/