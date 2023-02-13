Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023

WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
13.02.2023
MilliporeSigma: The Importance of STEM Education for Girls: Episode 4 of Science Will Tell Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Did you know women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)? Furthermore, men vastly outnumber women studying most STEM fields in college, according to research from the American Association of University Women.

Season two of the Science Will Tell podcast series from the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, explores global access to science education, including closing this gender gap in STEM.

For its fourth episode, the podcast features:

  • Shane Woods, Executive Director of Girlstart
  • Iva Morse, Vice President of Process Solutions at the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

In this episode, you'll learn about the following:

  • the importance of engaging and retaining young women in STEM-focused careers
  • the significance of building a bigger bench of women leaders in STEM
  • the impact of providing opportunities for young girls to explore their science interests

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has supported Girlstart's mission to increase girls' interest and engagement in STEM through innovative, nationally recognized informal education programs. As a result, participants develop a strong understanding of STEM subjects and gain interest in STEM activities and careers.

Listen to the episode here: https://sciencewilltell.podbean.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739091/The-Importance-of-STEM-Education-for-Girls-Episode-4-of-Science-Will-Tell-Podcast

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
