Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Ticker-Symbol: L5Q 
Frankfurt
13.02.23
15:47 Uhr
8,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,25 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.02.2023 | 18:16
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: FY 2022 revenue / Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023

DJ Charwood Energy: FY 2022 revenue / Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: FY 2022 revenue / Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023 13-Feb-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FY 2022 revenue

Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, publishes its 2022 revenue. 

In millions of euros, unaudited data 2021 2022 
Revenue                4.6 4.9

FY 2022 revenue: EUR4.9m

In 2022, Charwood Energy posted revenue of EUR4.9m versus EUR4.6m in 2021. This was achieved entirely on behalf of third parties for the design, construction and installation of tailor-made biomass energy solutions on behalf of external customers such as farms, industrial companies and local authorities.

At the end of the year, Charwood Energy recorded delays in the implementation of certain biomass power plants on behalf of third parties but confirms their deployment in 2023.

Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023

In 2023, sales momentum should remain supported by a structurally favourable market offering many opportunities that Charwood Energy intends to seize, thanks to its unique positioning at the heart of the energy independence challenges and the energy transition imperatives faced by companies.

In its business on behalf of third parties, many structural projects are under advanced discussions and are expected to be announced soon.

Its own-account business is continuing, with five plants in development as at 31 December 2022, in line with the target announced during the initial public offering. As such, Charwood Energy has confirmed the first revenues from the gradual commissioning of these plants from 2023.

Reiteration of 2027 ambitions

Benefiting from a very buoyant environment and solid sales momentum, Charwood Energy reaffirms its ambitions for 2027, i.e.:

-- Expected revenue of EUR100m, around 60% of which from own-account business;

-- 50 owned plants in operation and under construction, representing an estimated ARR[1] of around EUR90m.

Next publication: 2022 annual results, 17 April 2023 after market close.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY        ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
               Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue, or sales generated by plants once in operation, on an annualised basis

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: FY 2022 revenue / Sustained sales momentum expected in 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1558501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1558501 13-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1558501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.