LaBelle, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Standard Land Development (SLD) and M.J. Newell Homes are working together to provide affordable housing options in Florida.





Cody Kerns



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/152867_7d6c07e2549a6bac_001full.jpg

SLD handles land development, setting up the infrastructure like roads and utilities. M.J. Newell Homes handles operational areas. These include sales, marketing, and maintenance. Prospective homeowners can build their ideal homes from scratch or choose from six high-quality models.

The goal of these companies is to build 1,200 homes annually and to help solve the affordable housing crisis in America. All rents are set at no more than one-fourth of a person's net monthly income, so families can make ends meet without financial strain.

This approach has proven to be a huge success for SLD and M.J. Newell Homes, who have seen significant growth in the past five years. According to the CEO of both companies, "We believe that low-income rents shouldn't exceed one-fourth of a person's net monthly income."

The vision of SLD and M.J. Newell Homes is to provide high-quality living spaces at a price point that most income earners can afford. These organizations are determined to provide a solution to soaring housing costs in the United States. Simply put, they want to help more people become homeowners.

By providing affordable housing options, these companies are helping to improve the lives of families across Florida and beyond.

Media Contact:

Name: Michael Newell

Email: info@standardlanddevelopment.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152867