Company continues to make headway despite challenging consumer environment.

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator the leading CBD brands - including its flagship brand cbdMD, and its animal health brand Paw CBD, today announced our first quarter of fiscal 2023 results.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 Net Loss improved to $3.9 million on sales of $6.1 million as compared to a $19.1 million Net Loss on sales of $9.3 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Year over year saw marked gains in gross margins and continued significant improvements in SG&A costs.

"Despite a challenging quarter for consumer brands in general and the CBD Category specifically, we continued to aggressively manage our cost structure. We encountered some external headwinds and internal challenges as we pivoted our portfolio to a unique clinically studied higher-potency product offering. We reduced a significant amount of unprofitable spend and are seeing revenues stabilize and margins improve during the second quarter. We continue to execute on our plan and remain very encouraged about the pipeline of opportunities and anticipated improvement in our operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023," says Kevin MacDermott, cbdMD's President.

Financial Highlights from our First Quarter of Fiscal 2023:

We reported that our net sales for the December 31, 2022 quarter were $6.1 million versus net sales of $7.8 million quarter ending September 30, 2022, a decrease of 22%. Our net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were down 35% compared to the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2021.

We reported that our quarter ending December 31, 2022 direct to consumer (DTC) net sales were $4.9 million, versus $7.1 million for our quarter ending December 31, 2021, or a year over year decline of 31%. Our e-commerce net sales were down 22% sequentially.

We reported that our quarter ending December 31, 2022, wholesale sales (including brick and mortar retail customers) were $1.2 million, versus $1.6 million for quarter ending September 30, 2022 or sequential decrease of 26%. Wholesale net sales were down 46% compared to the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2021. We have added a number of specific food, drug, mass, and convenience channel focused resources during the quarter and anticipate building wholesale inertia as we execute our plan over the next 2 quarters and beyond.

We reported that our quarter ending December 31, 2022, gross profit margin was 59% versus 54% for the prior year period.

We committed to ongoing cost reductions and SG&A expense improvements on our last call in December. For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the Company continued delivering on cost rationalizations and recorded SG&A Costs of $7.6 million for the quarter as compared to $11.9 million in the prior year period. SG&A has improved $4.8 million or 38% compared to the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2021. We anticipate further reductions in SG&A during the second quarter based on ongoing management efforts to right size our costs.

We reported GAAP loss from operations of approximately $4.0 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 compared to a $25.1 million loss from operations for our quarter ending December 31, 2021, a reduction of approximately $21 million or 84% year over year. This decrease is primarily related to the $18.1 million in goodwill and intangibles impairment. Excluding these non-cash impairment charges, year over year non-GAAP operating income improved $2.9 million on lower revenues.

We reported non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of approximately $2.6 million in our December 31, 2022 quarter, compared to $4.6 million for the December 31, 2021 quarter. This reduction was primarily related to management's actions taken to right size our cost structure over the last few quarters.

Highlights for the First Quarter and Notable Business Updates:

The Company successfully launched cbdMD Max with patented Univestin that has clinical pain claims. The Company holds an exclusive license to formulate CBD Products with Univestin.

The Company is taking swift action to reinvigorate sales, hired new marketing leadership and retained an outside agency to aide in improving sales trends.

The Company's Japanese market sales showed growth during the first fiscal quarter and continues to trend during the second quarter.

cbdMD Therapeutics completed our human clinical study and results indicated our proprietary broad spectrum reduces pain in healthy adults, in addition to other significant indications on mood, immunity and sleep. The data is currently being used to support product development and marketing campaigns. After we publish our findings sometime in fiscal 2023, the data will be used to support the submission of structure function claim notifications to FDA.

Adara Acquisition Corporation completed its merger with Alliance Entertainment Inc. on February 10, 2023 and the Company received back its $1 million investment in Adara Sponsor, LLC.

cbdMD entered into an Agreement for Advertising Placement with a360 Media, LLC ("a360") in which a360 will provide professional media support and advertising placement in exchange for shares of the Company's common stock. This will expand access and marketing on a360's platform and we believe this will help add customers and brand awareness and allow us to preserve cash during 2023.

We will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, February 13, 2022, to discuss our December 31, 2022, first quarter financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,352,664 $ 6,720,234 Accounts receivable 898,720 1,447,831 Accounts receivable - discontinued operations - 1,375 Marketable securities, at cost - - Investment other securities 1,000,000 1,000,000 Inventory 4,690,609 4,255,914 Inventory prepaid 170,659 511,459 Prepaid sponsorship 66,784 1,372,845 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,349,784 701,945 Total current assets 11,529,220 16,011,603 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 900,567 823,310 Operating lease assets 4,201,204 4,477,841 Deposits for facilities 138,708 244,606 Intangible assets 17,557,194 17,834,549 Goodwill - - Investment in other securities, noncurrent 1,400,000 1,400,000 Total other assets 24,197,673 24,780,306 Total assets $ 35,726,893 $ 40,791,909 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,689,527 $ 2,036,558 Deferred revenue 2,650,337 2,060,762 Accrued expenses 1,202,797 1,178,683 Note payable 9,758 9,609 Total current liabilities 5,552,419 5,285,612 Long term liabilities: Long term liabilities - 125,491 Operating leases - long term portion 3,368,713 3,680,375 Contingent liability 215,000 276,000 Total long term liabilities 3,583,713 4,081,866 Total liabilities 9,136,132 9,367,478 shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 5,000 5,000 Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 60,712,262 and 60,665,595 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 60,712 60,666 Additional paid in capital 178,905,176 178,782,328 Accumulated deficit (152,380,127 ) (147,423,563 ) Total shareholders' equity 26,590,761 31,424,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 35,726,893 $ 40,791,909

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Gross Sales $ 6,240,526 $ 9,856,767 Allowances (155,308 ) (534,945 ) Total Net Sales 6,085,218 9,321,822 Cost of sales 2,517,452 4,328,310 Gross Profit 3,567,766 4,993,512 Operating expenses 7,613,947 11,955,284 Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - 18,183,285 Loss from operations (4,046,181 ) (25,145,057 ) Realized and Unrealized loss on marketable and other securities, including impairments - (33,351 ) Decrease of contingent liability 61,000 5,950,000 Other income - 70,738 Interest income (expense) 29,119 (3,234 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,956,062 ) (19,160,904 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net Loss (3,956,062 ) (19,160,904 ) Preferred dividends 1,000,502 1,000,502 Net Loss available to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (4,956,564 ) $ (20,161,406 ) Net Loss per share: Basic earnings per share (0.08 ) (0.35 ) Diluted earnings per share (0.08 ) (0.35 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic: 60,357,449 57,825,367 Weighted average number of shares Diluted: 60,357,449 57,825,367

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (3,956,062 ) $ (19,160,904 ) Comprehensive Loss (3,956,062 ) (19,160,904 ) Preferred dividends (1,000,502 ) (1,000,502 ) Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders $ (4,956,564 ) $ (20,161,406 )

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (3,956,062 ) $ (19,160,904 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 79,446 505,466 Restricted stock expense 43,449 508,754 Write off of prepaid assets due to termination of contractual obligation 884,892 - Marketing stock amortization - 220,000 Issuance of stock / warrants for service - - Inventory and materials impairment - 878,142 Intangibles Amortization 277,354 - Depreciation 100,112 340,701 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 18,183,285 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - Decrease in contingent liability (61,000 ) (5,950,000 ) Realized and unrealized loss of Marketable and other securities - 33,351 Amortization of operating lease asset 276,636 318,017 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 549,111 4,554 Deposits 105,898 121,875 Inventory (434,695 ) (723,483 ) Prepaid inventory 340,799 (8,189 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (226,670 ) (303,391 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,203 (127,254 ) Operating lease liability (287,547 ) (321,464 ) Deferred revenue / customer deposits 203,341 3,723 Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable 1,375 8,342 Deferred tax liability - - Cash used by operating activities (2,064,358 ) (5,468,475 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of other investment securities - - Purchase of other investment securities - - Purchase of DirectCBDOnline.com - - Purchase of property and equipment (177,370 ) (231,030 ) Cash flows from investing activities (177,370 ) (231,030 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - - Note payable (125,341 ) (14,498 ) Preferred dividend distribution (1,000,502 ) (1,000,502 ) Cash flows from financing activities (1,125,843 ) (1,015,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (3,367,570 ) (6,714,505 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,720,234 26,411,424 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,352,664 $ 19,696,919 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: 2022 2021 Cash Payments for: Interest expense $ 2,638 $ 3,234 Non-cash financial activities: Issuance of Contingent earnout shares: $ - $ 405,000

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP (loss) from operations $ (4,046,181 ) $ (25,145,057 ) Adjustments: Depreciation & Amortization 377,466 340,701 Employee and director stock compensation (1) 137,144 1,014,220 Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2) 884,893 - Inventory adjustment (3) - 878,142 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (4) - 18,183,285 Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus - 150,000 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (2,646,678 ) $ (4,578,709 )





(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging and obsolete/expired inventory.

(4) Represents non-cash impairment of the cbdMD trademark of $4,285,000 and $13,898,285 of goodwill impairment during the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

