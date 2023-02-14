EQS-News: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Frankfurt exchange notice
14 February 2023
Exchangeable Notes - Notice to Noteholders
Dexus Finance Pty Ltd (the "Issuer")
A$500 million 3.50% Coupon Guaranteed Exchangeable Notes Due 2027 (the "Notes")
(ISIN: XS2487637527)
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions")
In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Noteholders that, as a result of the Distribution having a Fair Market Value of A$0.28, payable 28 February 2023 to Stapled Securityholders of record as at 30 December 2022, pursuant to Conditions 6(b)(iii) and 6(f), the Exchange Price has been adjusted from A$9.79 to A$9.4477, effective as of 14 February 2023.
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited
For further information please contact:
About Dexus
