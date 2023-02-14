EQS-News: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Dexus (ASX: DXS) Frankfurt exchange notice 14 February 2023 Exchangeable Notes - Notice to Noteholders Dexus Finance Pty Ltd (the "Issuer") A$500 million 3.50% Coupon Guaranteed Exchangeable Notes Due 2027 (the "Notes") (ISIN: XS2487637527) Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Noteholders that, as a result of the Distribution having a Fair Market Value of A$0.28, payable 28 February 2023 to Stapled Securityholders of record as at 30 December 2022, pursuant to Conditions 6(b)(iii) and 6(f), the Exchange Price has been adjusted from A$9.79 to A$9.4477, effective as of 14 February 2023. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com About Dexus

