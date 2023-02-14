Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim's 14Trees delivers largest 3D-printed affordable housing project



14.02.2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST



First 10 units of Kenyan housing complex successfully 3D printed

Holcim's proprietary TectorPrint ink enables fast, affordable and sustainable homes at scale

First 3D-printed housing project to receive World Bank's sustainability award Holcim announces the successful completion of the largest 3D-printed affordable housing to date through 14Trees, its joint venture with British International Investment, the UK's Development Finance Institution (DFI) and impact investor. The 3D printing of the 10 housing units in Kenya's Mvule Gardens project was made possible with TectorPrint, Holcim's proprietary, innovative and versatile 3D printing ink, produced in Kenya for the first time. The project's advanced sustainability profile has attained an EDGE Advanced sustainable design certification by IFC, the World Bank's development finance institution, which recognizes resource-efficient buildings with the potential to be zero-carbon. It is the first time a 3D-printed housing project has attained this certification. François Perrot, Managing Director of 14Trees: "With 3D printing, you can solve two problems at once. You can build faster and with better cost efficiency, which will help make affordable housing a reality for the majority. In addition, you can build with less materials, which preserves the resources of the planet for future generations." Miljan Gutovic, Region Head for Europe at Holcim: "I am very proud of the work done by 14Trees in Africa, where their innovations in 3D printing technology are accelerating affordable and sustainable building. I look forward to 14Trees replicating these successes in Europe and other parts of Africa in the very near future." Building on 14Trees' world-first 3D-printed school in Malawi , the Mvule Gardens 52-house complex is scaling up affordable housing in Kenya to help bridge the country's infrastructure gap and deliver affordable, climate-friendly homes at scale. The complex is being printed in phases of 10-15 houses and tests new innovations with each phase. 14Trees is using a 3D printer capable of building structures more than 10 meters long. TectorPrint is flexible and can adapt to a wide variety of needs, which enables the fast construction of affordable and sustainable homes at scale. The new technology also supports the creation of highly-skilled jobs, with local workers being trained as 3D machine assistants and specialists. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

