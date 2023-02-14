Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.02.2023 | 10:00
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Continuing to share the creativity, "Jazeera Paints" share its experience and acquaintances in Al-Medina by "All in one" Seminar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jazeera Paints" continues to share the creativity, the leading company in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Kingdom, the Middle East, and North Africa, its Seminars "All in one" in Al-Medina, with the presence top group of consultants, engineers, and real estate developers, to learn about the company's history, achievements, and the latest technologies and products.


https://youtu.be/YQ8NidLTQOM

"Jazeera Paints" chooses the phrase "All in One", which comes from its desire to transfer philosophy and expectations in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions, by highlighting the integration of products, and reflecting the ease of customer experience and fast demand service, using modern technologies which build bridges between the customer and the product, to achieve the goal of creating a perfect building and an ideal house.

"All in one" reviews "Jazeera Paints" products and experiences, moving between its miscellaneous worlds, in addition to highlighting the unique paint "Jazeera Rust Effect", the latest products in the world of paints and colors, showing its various applications.

About "Jazeera Paints"

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001995/Jazeera_Paints.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continuing-to-share-the-creativity-jazeera-paints-share-its-experience-and-acquaintances-in-al-medina-by-all-in-one-seminar-301746139.html

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.