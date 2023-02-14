Continuing to share the creativity, "Jazeera Paints" share its experience and acquaintances in Al-Medina by "All in one" Seminar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jazeera Paints" continues to share the creativity, the leading company in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Kingdom, the Middle East, and North Africa, its Seminars "All in one" in Al-Medina, with the presence top group of consultants, engineers, and real estate developers, to learn about the company's history, achievements, and the latest technologies and products.





"Jazeera Paints" chooses the phrase "All in One", which comes from its desire to transfer philosophy and expectations in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions, by highlighting the integration of products, and reflecting the ease of customer experience and fast demand service, using modern technologies which build bridges between the customer and the product, to achieve the goal of creating a perfect building and an ideal house.

"All in one" reviews "Jazeera Paints" products and experiences, moving between its miscellaneous worlds, in addition to highlighting the unique paint "Jazeera Rust Effect", the latest products in the world of paints and colors, showing its various applications.

About "Jazeera Paints"

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

