Marimaca Copper Corp.: Pampa Medina Drilling Continues to Validate Sedimentary-Hosted Copper Manto Model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI, ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce the final results from it's 10,000m discovery drilling campaign at the Pampa Medina deposit, located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") in a flat "pampa" valley within the Atacama Desert (Figure 1). The drilling results continue to demonstrate material extensions to the high-grade sedimentary-hosted sulphide copper horizon, as well as upside to the known extent of the near-surface oxide mineralization. The Company has subsequently commenced a 30,000m follow-up Phase II drilling program with five drilling rigs currently on site.

Highlights

Central Pampa Medina drilling continues to improve confidence in high grade oxides and sulphides SMRD-22 intersected 48m of 2.05% Cu from 186m, within 160m of 0.92% Cu from 102m (oxides)

Southern Pampa Medina drilling confirms primary mineralized sedimentary horizon extends 900m south of previous drilling SMR-19 intersected 16m of 2.29% Cu from 464m within 28m of 1.44% Cu from 464m (sulphides) SMR-07 intersected 6m of 3.17% Cu from 334m within 14m of 1.69% Cu from 330m (sulphides)

North and north-west step-outs continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization in the favourable sedimentary horizon SMRD-20 intersected 38m of 1.48% Cu from 540m (sulphides) within 90m of 0.96% Cu from 488m, both within a broader intersection of 198m of 0.65% Cu (mixed oxides/sulphides) SMRD-17 and SMRD-18 intersected subparallel post-mineral WNW-trending faulting and dykes across favourable horizons SMRD-17 intersections, impacted by late faulting, include 10m at 1.34% Cu from 590m (sulphides) and 18m at 0.73% Cu from 206m (oxides) SMRD-18 intersections, impacted by late faulting, include 6m at 1.56% Cu from 392m (mixed ) and 40m at 0.40% Cu from 40m (oxides)

Reverse-circulation scout drilling ("RC drilling"), testing for shallow oxides to the south and west, intersected discreet mineralized volcanics SMR-09 intersected 8m of 1.11% Cu from 54m (oxides) SMR-10 intersected 4m at 1.68% Cu from 424m (mixed) SMR-11 intersected 10m at 0.53% Cu from 444m (oxides)

The favourable mineralized stratigraphic sequence is now defined by drilling across a 1.6km x 1.4km area at the Pampa Medina deposit and remains open - extensional drilling will focus on step outs toward the north and west

Results conclude the Company's successful Phase I discovery drilling program at Pampa Medina

The Company has commenced it's 30,000m Phase II program with five rigs currently on site

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"The discovery drilling program at Pampa Medina was remarkably successful, with the definition of a potentially significant new deposit in Chile. We are encouraged by this new set of intersections demonstrating continuity of the high-grade sedimentary horizon in the south - 900m from the previously announced drilling.

"The 30,000m follow-up campaign, now underway, will provide us with vital geological information to further our understanding of the controls, and extent, of this deposit. Pampa Medina is shaping up to be a tier one opportunity and anchors our vision for growth in the district beyond the rapidly-advancing Marimaca Oxide Deposit."

Hayden Locke, President & CEO, commented:

"The work that Sergio Rivera and the rest of Marimaca's exploration team have delivered at Pampa Medina continues to reinforce our objective at Marimaca: to define credible district growth potential beyond the 50ktpa capacity outlined in the MOD DFS. These results, coupled with our recent RCA for the MOD, is certainly putting us on the path to achieve this objective. We look forward to continuing to define the district scale potential in our Phase II drilling program and updating our stakeholders accordingly."

Overview of Pampa Medina

Pampa Medina is a stratiform manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions. Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and both secondary and primary chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite and chalcopyrite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition.

Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales and conglomerates as the productive horizons for future drill targeting. Oxide copper mineralization was logged in historical drilling in near-surface, uplifted blocks, with the model of continuity in the intact lithological sequence in deeper blocks for primary mineralization to be tested by Marimaca's 2025 and 2026 drilling campaigns. In addition to the sulphide extensions, the Marimaca discovery drilling has identified opportunities for significant extensions to the oxide footprint of the deposit, most notably to the north and west, which will be followed up on during the Phase II program (30,000m).

Figure 1: Regional Map - Marimaca, Pampa Medina and Regional Infrastructure





Figure 2 - Pampa Medina Deposit and Step-out Drilling Locations

Figure 3 - Pampa Medina Long Section 407,000 E

Figure 4 - Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,441,100 N

Figure 5 - Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,500 N

Figure 6 - SMRD-22 Downhole Sequence

Hole Total

Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intersection

(m) % CuT SMR-07 584 296 312 16 0.52 330 344 14 1.66 Including 334 340 6 3.17 SMR-08 578 328 350 22 0.69 SMR-09 256 54 62 8 1.11 SMR-10 678 424 428 4 1.68 SMR-11 548 444 454 10 0.53 536 548 12 0.43 SMD-04 536 214 216 4 0.59 SMRD-17 752 200 224 24 0.61 Including 206 224 18 0.73 590 600 10 1.34 SMRD-18 900 42 82 40 0.40 Including 70 82 12 0.57 138 164 26 0.51 Including 152 164 12 0.86 392 408 16 0.75 Including 392 398 6 1.56 866 880 14 0.51 SMR-19 594 464 492 28 1.44 Including 464 480 16 2.29 SMRD-20 850 460 658 198 0.65 Including 488 578 90 0.96 Including 540 578 38 1.48 600 642 42 0.67 SMRD-21 697.1 342 350 8 0.46 414 428 14 0.53 SMRD-22 898 102 262 160 0.92 Including 162 236 74 1.62 Including 186 234 48 2.05 306 328 22 0.56 746 756 10 0.58 844 856 12 0.45

Table 1: Table of Intersections

Hole ID TYPE Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth SMR-07 RC 406,996.96 7,440,200.50 1,269.54 240 -60 584 SMR-08 RC 407,092.11 7,440,288.59 1,268.44 240 -60 578 SMR-09 RC 406,001.19 7,439,099.11 1,285.64 270 -60 256 SMR-10 RC 405,350.06 7,440,944.92 1,310.86 270 -60 678 SMR-11 RC 405,598.78 7,440,939.93 1,303.65 270 -60 548 SMD-04 DDH 407,699.04 7,441,101.50 1,267.95 270 -60 536 SMRD-17 RCD 407,316.02 7,441,099.03 1,268.61 270 -60 752 SMRD-18 RCD 406,903.96 7,441,100.03 1,272.63 270 -60 900 SMR-19 RC 406,946.78 7,440,199.94 1,270.58 270 -60 594 SMRD-20 RCD 406,499.15 7,441,099.87 1,283.59 270 -60 850 SMRD-21 RCD 407,099.56 7,441,404.17 1,269.90 270 -60 697.1 SMRD-22 RCD 406,999.44 7,440,502.13 1,270.51 270 -60 898

Table 2: Drill Collars

Sampling and Assay Protocols

True widths are estimated as 95% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. DDH holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all sample to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

Qualified Person / Competent Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

