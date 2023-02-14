Intruder, the vulnerability scanning and attack surface management platform, today announced it has been named in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, placed #16 on the Best UK Software Companies and #23 on the Best Security Products lists, selected from thousands of entrants.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"We are absolutely delighted to be included in both of these G2 categories. It's recognition of our commitment to delivering a truly innovative security solution coupled with industry-leading customer support," said Chris Wallis, Intruder CEO.

"2022 was yet another exciting year for Intruder, including the launch of continuous network scanning and authenticated scanning, just to name a few. We'd like to say a big thank you to our customers for all their valuable feedback. We take everything you say on board and much of it shapes our product roadmap it wouldn't be the product it is today without your input. As always, we're working hard to make Intruder better every year, so watch this space for all the exciting things coming in 2023."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About Intruder

Intruder was founded in 2015 to solve the information overload crisis in vulnerability management. It's mission from day one has been to help divide the needles from the haystack, focusing on what matters, while ignoring the rest. Effective cyber security is about getting the basics right. Intruder helps do that, saving time on the easy stuff, so users can focus on the rest. It has been awarded multiple accolades, was selected for GCHQ's Cyber Accelerator, and is now proud to have over 2,500 happy customers all over the world.

