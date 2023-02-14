Gold River Production Services, Inc.: Gold River Productions, Inc. Names Former CFO Consultant McNeill to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRPS) ("GRPS") (http://www.transamaqua.com) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) announced today that Malcolm McNeill has been named to the company's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. McNeill is a current member of the Global Energy Mentors (GEM). The GEM provides technical & commercial guidance to early-stage startups seeking venture capital in the energy industry. Mr. McNeill was the consulting CFO of Falcon Seaboard until late 2021. Prior to that, Mr. McNeill served as CFO Consultant at Nearshore Natural Gas where he managed negotiations for power agreements with a state-owned utility, finalized a sovereign guarantee, an equipment leasing agreement for generators and secured a tax exoneration agreement with the Republic of Chad. Mr. McNeill was a Consulting CFO and Advisor at the Houston Technology Center and served as consulting CFO/controller with two contract CFO firms offering full-service financial advisory and project support services to multiple oilfield service companies and an after-market fuel aggregator.

Mr. McNeill was also the CFO at Terrabon, a start-up technology company commercializing biofuel and water treatment technologies.

Adam Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans American Aquaculture commented, "We could not be more excited to have Malcolm joining our board of directors and chairing our audit committee. His experience, expertise, and integrity will help springboard our company into its next chapter on the right foot. His initial focus will be on providing oversight of the audit process and financial reporting."

Trans American Aquaculture, which recently went public through a reverse merger transaction with Gold River Productions, Inc. continues to see trends confirming an increasing demand for its broodstock and PL's from major aquaculture players including companies in Africa, Central America, Asia, India, and companies throughout North America.

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture produces premium quality, farm-raised white shrimp, 100% free of antibiotics and hormones, and cultivated using safe and sustainable practices.

Using decades of experience in the shrimp aquaculture industry, our products are grown with our superior technology and our proprietary genetics which results in a superior fresh product always grown in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.transamaqua.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact: Adam Thomas

For inquiries:

Email: adamt@transamaqua.com

SOURCE: Gold River Production Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739128/Gold-River-Productions-IncDBA-Trans-American-Aquaculture-Names-Former-CFO-Consultant-McNeill-to-Board-of-Directors