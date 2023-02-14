ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Secures 17k-Hectare Land Package

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce the completion of the first stage with International ASEAN Corporation (IAC) and Treasury Core Corp. to develop agricultural land rehabilitation initiatives in land holdings of Ingonyama Trust, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The Ingonyama Trust has confirmed the allocation of 17,000 hectares, with an additional 10,000 soon to be allocated, for ITOCO's nopal cactus SOIL RESCUE PROGRAM. The Ingonyama Trust has accepted a proposal from IAC and ITOCO and is assembling up to 50,000 hectares to create new financial, investment and income streams through collaboration with local communities on lands owned by the Trust.

The mission of the Ingonyama Trust is to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the members of the traditional communities living on Ingonyama Trust land by ensuring that land management is to their benefit.

ITOCO's Soil Rescue Program offers a 360-economy that rehabilitates arid lands so they can once again be productive and provide local communities with income, food security, increased land values and more.

ITOCO is currently preparing the initial layout, logistical and deployment plans with an expected launch of the program in Q2, 2023.

ABOUT INGONYAMA TRUST

The Ingonyama Trust is a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by the Zulu people, for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the Zulu nation, who continue to occupy the land as they historically have done. The Trust owns 29.67% of the land in KwaZulu-Natal, which is equivalent to 28,000 square kilometres, or 10,811 square miles.

The Ingonyama Trust strategic objectives are: unlocking an enabling environment conducive to development on Trust land; effective and efficient asset management services; and support to Traditional Councils in capacity building programs.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL ASEAN CORP.

International ASEAN Corporation (IAC) is a global development, management, and investment firm.

Based from Canada to reach around the world with over 35 years of experience.

IAC is registered with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations' (UN) Economic Social Council (ECOSOC).

Always on the cutting edge of motivating and emerging trends that allow IAC to be always in the forefront in building a better world. IAC work in partnership with all levels of government, businesses, and institutions in developing healthcare, renewable energy, agriculture and sustainable communities and infrastructure.

ABOUT TREASURY CORE CORP.

Treasury Core is a multi-national financial service with access to global network of capital, distribution, trading, and banking partners. With decades of experience in traditional Capital Markets, Blockchain Technology, International Trading, Financial Services and Treasury Management.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada, Lisbon Portugal and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

