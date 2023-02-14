New Practice Highlights True's Existing Expertise

True, the premiere global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today the launch of True's Private Equity Practice. Managing Director Matt Goldstein leads a dedicated team of partners from across True Search's global practices who specialize in the executive talent needs of this asset class.

The creation of the PE Practice formalizes True's existing authority in the ecosystem. Starting from True's innovative roots in venture capital and technology, the firm has grown with clients across industries and asset classes to successfully close over 1,000 searches for PE funds and their portfolio companies in the past three years.

"We're putting a stake in the ground to announce we deliver products and services catered to the PE market," said Matt Goldstein, managing director of the Private Equity Practice. "We're here to answer client demand for talent partners that understand the speed, needs and challenges of this asset class."

Matt Goldstein, Managing Director, Private Equity Practice

Matt Goldstein is a foundational member of True Search with a storied track record of launching and nurturing new revenue-generating ventures. He has co-led the Enterprise Practice, built the Healthcare Practice, and developed deep connections across PE firms while recruiting partners for investment firms and co-founding True's Financial Officers Practice. He's a known leader in CFO placements, which are so critical to the success of today's PE-backed businesses.

"Matt's expertise in PE coupled with his CFO rolodex and business-building track record makes him the natural choice to lead this critical growth area," said Jon Mackey, True co-GM, Americas. "He's galvanizing a team our PE clients can rely on to build EBITA-centric leadership teams that can deliver on profitable growth and adapt as macroeconomic conditions change."

Matt will organize True's private equity efforts across all industry practices including climate tech, fintech and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, enterprise and consumer.

Rick Bank, Partner, Private Equity Practice

One of the key players on the team will be Partner Rick Bank, who will lead the consumer industry category for the practice. He will ensure True's consumer-focused sponsors and their portfolio assets will benefit from the unique data and analytics, industry insights, and market trends the PE practice will make available to clients.

"Not only have we historically built leadership teams that delivered profitable growth and strong ROIC for our PE clients, we're also now helping identify the right executives to navigate this economic climate," said True Partner Rick Bank. "Those leaders are comfortable and effective working in more complex commercial environments, and with distressed assets, leveraging credit and other special situations financing."

The PE Practice will continue to see its clients through all economic cycles, and help them shape the board and executive leadership needed to remain at the forefront of their industries.

