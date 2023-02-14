Renoworks and CostCertified Enter Strategic Technology Partnership and Mutual Reseller Agreement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV:RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and ("CostCertified"), the state-of-the-art construction estimating software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and Y-Combinator Alumni, announces a strategic partnership and mutual reseller agreement.

The partnership calls for the companies to sell a powerful, all-in-one solution for roofing contractors and exterior remodelers that combines Renoworks' industry-leading home design visualization technology with CostCertified's technology that de-risks construction workflows. This joint solution will streamline the process of designing and pricing home renovations, saving contractors time and increasing their efficiency.

Both Renoworks and CostCertified are set to go-to-market immediately with the joint solution across US and Canadian markets. The companies will work together to sell and promote this new solution through existing manufacturer channels, as well as leverage CostCertified's strong sales team of over 50 employees.

"Our integration with Renoworks' home design visualization is a natural fit with our construction estimating platform," said Michael Bignold, Founder and CEO of CostCertified. "By combining our solution with Renoworks' industry-leading visualization technology, we can offer remodelers and roofing contractors a more comprehensive solution that streamlines the design, pricing and quoting process, and gives them a competitive edge in the market. In addition, Renoworks' vast manufacturing network and digital product library opens up avenues for growth for both companies, and ultimately impacts all stakeholders in the industry."

"The home design-to-project delivery process between homeowner and contractor remains one of the most lengthy and inefficient processes for home renovation projects today," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks Software. "Lack of project clarity both in design and pricing can delay project completion, increase costs, facilitate miscommunications, and decrease trust - any of which can cause unnecessary frustration among homeowner customers and lost jobs for contractors. Together, Renoworks and CostCertified will work to bring this innovative solution to market and drive adoption among roofing contractors and remodelers looking to improve their project delivery process and provide a better experience for homeowners."

About CostCertified

CostCertified is a construction estimating software company that enables the consumer to buy construction services with the same, rich e-commerce experience they are used to when buying other goods and services online. The contractor is able to provide interactive quotes in minutes and for the first time, consumers can choose all their selections, finishes, and options, while seeing their price change instantly. CostCertified's latest addition, CostCertified Payments, also provides contractors with the ability to invoice and receive payments all within the estimating platform, eliminating the need for expensive third-party software or a trip to the bank. CostCertified is a nimble product-centric company that values excellence and continuous improvement. Accelerating growth and delivering transformative value-add to their customers is a priority. For more information please visit https://costcertified.com/.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.



For further information on CostCertified, please contact:

Luca De Fanis, Director of Marketing

Email: luca@costcertified.com

For further information on Renoworks, please contact:

Doug Vickerson, CEO

Phone: 403-296-3880

E-mail: doug.vickerson@renoworks.com

Renoworks Software Inc.

2721 Hopewell Place NE

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7

For investor information for Renoworks, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, IR

Phone: (647) 670-2366

E-mail: sean@sophiccapital.com

