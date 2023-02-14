WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Insurance by Information Services Group (ISG) in multiple categories across the US, Europe and Australia in its 2022 ISG Provider Lens Insurance BPO Services Quadrant Report.

For Property and Casualty (P&C) services, WNS was named a 'Leader' in the US, European, and Australian markets. WNS' global leadership position in P&C is attributed to the company's suite of digital transformation solutions, end-to-end digitally integrated operations model, strategic InsurTech partnerships, and high-value commercial models. These capabilities are further bolstered by WNS' recent acquisition of Vuram, which has strengthened the company's ability to drive hyperautomation solutions across the P&C value chain.

In Life and Retirement (L&R) BPO, the company was recognized as a 'Leader' in the US and Europe, and a 'Rising Star' in Australia. WNS has created unique Centers of Excellence (CoE's) supporting L&R clients, including a business transformation CoE with more than 200 insurance-specific transformation resources and an actuarial CoE with over 450 domain experts. WNS combines these domain-centric capabilities with its platform-led, end-to-end digitized operations approach to help clients drive sustainable business value.

In the L&R TPA (Third Party Administration) sector, WNS was named a 'Leader' in the US. The company's unique end-to-end BPaaS solution (InVog), robust partnership ecosystem, blended delivery model, and emphasis on outcome-based engagement models were cited as key differentiators.

"This year, we are once again honored to be recognized as a 'Leader' in Insurance by ISG. Our deep industry knowledge, digitally led solutions, and advanced analytics capabilities are helping our clients improve their competitive positioning and deliver better results. We are constantly investing for the future and working with our clients to 'co-create' industry-leading solutions," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS' digital-first solution approach for the full spectrum of L&R and P&C BPO offerings (including L&R TPA capabilities) in the US is backed by a robust partner ecosystem. It creates strong value propositions with outcome-based commercial models to help its clients reimagine and rethink their businesses through innovative digital approaches. WNS has extensive experience in Europe in providing a broad range of solutions across L&R and P&C BPO offerings and growing its focus on hyper-automation and building interesting propositions using data wrangling, NLP, and other emerging technologies. WNS also leverages 'actuarial center of excellence (CoE)' deep strengths to win clients and deliver agreed outcomes," Ashish Jhajharia, ISG Lead Analyst, Insurance US and Europe.

WNS partners with more than 65 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech firms to ensure they succeed in a dynamic business environment. We transform traditional insurance operations into a future-ready state by capitalizing on our organizational strengths, including deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, digital capabilities and an innovative and collaborative culture. Our solutions help manage risk, reduce indemnity spending, lower the cost of service, and improve customer experience to enable our clients to succeed along their transformation journeys.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2022, WNS had 57,994 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

