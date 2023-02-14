Altasciences' laboratory facilities in Columbia, MO, are undergoing a significant expansion, with completion expected this year. The new 8,000-square-foot space will mirror Altasciences' current bioanalytical laboratory in Laval, Québec, with state-of-the-art equipment and bioanalytical capabilities. This will supplement the service offering already available at Altasciences' site in Seattle, WA, to support preclinical and clinical studies conducted in the U.S.

The laboratory's strategic location, in close proximity to both preclinical and clinical facilities, reflects Altasciences' focus on ensuring a seamless collaboration between teams, sites, and phases of development.

"We are very excited about the laboratory expansion at our Columbia site. With this additional full-service, state-of-the-art bioanalytical and flow cytometry laboratory, we look forward to continuing to provide our usual high-quality, timely analyses of study samples for our clients," said Lynne Le Sauteur, Vice President, Laboratory Sciences, at Altasciences.

Conveniently located in the Midwest, the Columbia site is near the fast-growing university town that is easily accessible from across the country. The bioanalytical laboratory will contain 48 workbenches in an open space, with services that include mass spectrometry and ligand binding assays, flow cytometry, biomarkers, as well as cell culture.

"At Altasciences, we continue to increase capacity in support of our strategic growth plan, and look forward to the completion of this new laboratory to supplement our existing North American service offering," stated Andy Brown, Columbia Site Director, at Altasciences.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

