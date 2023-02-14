Vaultree, the Data-In-Use Encryption leader, today announced the appointment of Rinki Sethi to the company's board of directors.

Rinki Sethi is the current vice president and chief information security officer at BILL, where she leads global information technology functions. She is also responsible for leading efforts to protect BILL's information and technology assets and advise the company's continued innovations in the security space.

Sethi brings decades of security and technology leadership expertise, including her recent roles as VP and CISO at Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. She has been at the forefront of developing cutting edge online security infrastructure at several Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com and PG&E. Sethi also serves on the board of ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader. She advises many other startups and VCs.

Sethi holds several recognized security certifications and has a B.S. in Computer Science Engineering from UC Davis and a M.S. in Information Security from Capella University.

"Bringing Rinki on board underscores our strong focus on innovation in the field. With Vaultree on the journey to solving major cryptographic problems around data security and encryption, it is incredibly important to us that we work with industry experts like Rinki to ensure we bring Data-In-Use Encryption to the forefront and enable businesses to significantly reduce the risks of plaintext data exposure," said Ryan Lasmaili, CEO and co-founder of Vaultree. "Trust and confidence are other important pillars that Rinki will bring with her to support Vaultree in creating an encrypted future where plaintext data no longer exists, and Data-In-Use Encryption is the standard across all industries."

In addition to its recent $12.8m Series A funding round, the appointment of Sethi will be instrumental in fulfilling Vaultree's mission to protect the sensitive data of people and enterprises worldwide.

"I am joining Vaultree because I am very excited about their mission and how it will unleash the power of data by processing encrypted data. I am also very impressed by the team Vaultree has built and am looking forward to joining this journey with them," said Rinki Sethi. "The idea is to democratize and demystify data privacy and encryption. As we move toward a world where every human will have 'privacy traces' online, we are tackling a real-world issue. Data security is not only one of today's hot topics but also the topic of tomorrow."

About Vaultree

Vaultree has developed the world's first Fully Functional Data-in-Use Encryption solution that solves the industry's fundamental security issue: persistent data encryption, even in the event of a leak. Vaultree enables enterprises, including those in the financial services and healthcare pharmaceutical sectors, to mitigate the greatfinancial, cyber, legal, reputational, and business risk of a data breach in plain text. With Vaultree, organizations process, search and compute ubiquitous data at scale, without ever having to surrender encryption keys or decrypt server-side. If a leak occurs, Vaultree's data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable to bad actors. Integrating Vaultree into existing database technologies is seamless, requiring no technology or platform changes. Vaultree is a privately held company based in Ireland and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.vaultree.com.

