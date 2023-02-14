Unified Office Receives Fourth Patent, This One for its Concierge Portal Offering for the Hospitality Industry

In-Room Concierge Service Platform for Hotels Monetizes Rooms, Improves Operations, and Provides an Exceptional Guest Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics, announced that the US Patent Office has issued them a U.S. Design Patent for its Unified Office Concierge Services offering, an in-room, tablet-based, portal and Telephone System with Customized Advertising Functionalities for the hospitality industry. This patent covers the technology used in Unified Office's business communications platform for the hospitality industry that enables hotel operators to return passive revenue generation to their hotel rooms. This platform helps hotels to operate more efficiently, while improving the overall guest experience. This is the fourth patent awarded to Unified Office for innovative offerings that run on top of its patented High Quality Reliable ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) network platform.

Unified Office's Concierge Services offering serves as an in-room communications portal that provides capabilities for sponsored advertisements and the opportunity for hotels to create passive revenue generation from local businesses such as local tourist venues, spas, gyms, and local restaurant establishments. Hotels can advertise their own "in hotel" services in addition to that. The Unified Office Concierge platform also helps hotel staff work more effectively by routing guest service requests to the nearest hotel staff member best suited to service their needs. Hotel rooms can once again serve as meaningful profit centers.

"Hotel facility operators are experiencing very rapid and dynamic changes in their businesses," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "Our concierge services platform takes functionality far beyond the ordering of services requested from guests. We designed it in response to the common needs of the hospitality industry, first to improve their overall communications services and then to help them with their operational productivity, bringing their customer experience to new levels while simultaneously expanding opportunities for increasing revenues."

Unified Office's Concierge Services Platform integrates with leading hotel management and messaging services such as Opera, Synergy, and Kipsu to provide full customer visit, bookings, and preference details with each incoming call, along with other productivity tools. Hotel staff can answer and transfer calls from any device, from any location. They can also easily change their messages on hold, voicemail, and text messages, and add customized work flows dynamically whenever they choose. Managers can also use Unified Office's analytics to create an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time for pending guest requests for housekeeping, front desk, room service, concierge services, and other guest services.

Summary of Benefits:

Integration with leading hotel customer management software.

Centralized operations portal to remotely view, configure and manage communications services, including dialing schemes, messaging, and workflows.

No more dropped or clipped calls, busy signals, placing customers on hold, or sending them to voicemail.

The ability to customize communications work flows that reflect operational needs.

Uniformity of services enables staff to easily bring their offices home with them or wherever they happen to be throughout the facilities on any given day.

A hybrid, on-premise and cloud-based solution that enables the highest quality VoIP offering available with the most reliable and resilient service platform.

Business continuity that eliminates downtime by finding and fixing problems in most cases before the customer becomes aware of them.

Superior customer service, 24X7, provided by Unified Office.

Rapid installation of services without interrupting their business.

A single end-to-end managed service solution provided by one vendor means one call gets it all done with one partner.

Real-time analytics for customer service training, coaching, and other types of operational performance assessments.

Cost savings from eliminating outdated systems, expensive legacy PBXs, and the need for costly legacy T1 lines and MPLS circuits.

"We are gratified to receive this fourth patent from the U.S. Patent Office," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "This further strengthens Unified Office's position as an innovator and proven technology leader in the marketplace. Our innovations are designed to help customers improve operations, generate higher levels of customer satisfaction, increase customer retention, and in many cases, increase revenues and profitability."

Unified Office's first two patents were for its highly reliable, secure, High Quality Reliable ProtocolTM (HQRP) transmission network platform, the foundation of Unified Office's Total Connect Now? managed services platform. Unified Office's HQRP platform solves the quality and reliability problems inherent with Cloud-based VoIP/UC offerings. It's third patent was for its Visual Performance Suite, which provides advanced business analytics for a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and other actionable intelligence.

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

Contact:

Cathy Clarke

CNC Associates

508-833-8533

cathy@cncassocs.com

SOURCE: Unified Office

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739230/Unified-Office-Receives-Fourth-Patent-This-One-for-its-Concierge-Portal-Offering-for-the-Hospitality-Industry