Cycurion, Inc.: Cycurion, a Tech-Enabled Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, Appoints L. Kevin Kelly as Chief Executive Officer

Emmit McHenry, founder and acclaimed technology innovator, to continue serving as Chairman of the Board

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Cycurion, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cycurion"), a leading provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions, today announced that L. Kevin Kelly will succeed Emmit McHenry as Chief Executive Officer effective February 14, 2023. Mr. McHenry will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, focusing his expertise and deep industry knowledge on Cycurion's strategic growth plan. The leadership transition further strengthens Cycurion's senior team as it prepares to become a public company via merger with Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.

"I am honored to pass the CEO baton to Kevin. His public company experience, corporate connections, and commitment to privacy and individual protections will bolster our leadership team for the journey ahead," said Founder and Chairman Emmit McHenry. "Kevin is passionate about our mission to protect and prevent cyber intrusion, and over a long and successful career, he has demonstrated strong leadership that fosters both talent and growth. With Kevin assuming the CEO role, we have an outstanding team to operate and govern our Company and I can devote more time and energy to our strategic growth initiatives."

L. Kevin Kelly brings nearly 30 years of corporate experience, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Halo Privacy, a cyber security organization that focuses on digital security solutions for high-profile individuals and Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Kelly began his pivotal role in leadership as CEO of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) where he established the company as a global consulting firm operating in 60 countries. After his tenure at Heidrick & Struggles, Mr. Kelly held several leadership and advisor roles, including as CEO and President of Asia Pulp & Paper, one of the world's largest paper companies, and Executive Advisor at BTS, a global professional services firm. Throughout his career, he has focused on the challenges of leadership and authored four books on the subject, including "CEO-The Low Down on the Top Job" (2008); "Top Jobs - How They are Different and What You Need to Succeed" (2009); "Leading in Turbulent Times" (2010) and "Paragraph 3" (2022).

Mr. Kelly obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke Fuqua School of Business where he served on its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Kelly commented, "Emmit is a pioneer in the industry, and it is a distinct privilege to step into the CEO role as Cycurion transitions to a public company. As the threat landscape continues to evolve with increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, Cycurion's unique platform provides companies and governments with the critical tools they need to protect their organizations. I am excited to work with such a talented and innovative team that shares my commitment to cybersecurity."

On November 22, 2022, Cycurion entered into a definitive business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (Nasdaq: WAVS) ("Western"). Upon the transaction's closing, the combined company will be named Cycurion, Inc. and will be listed on NASDAQ.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a McLean, Virginia-based technology enabled cybersecurity company, providing proprietary innovative solutions to Federal, State and Local government agencies and commercial partners. The Company's software-based technology provides multiple layers of defense to stop penetrations on the front end, as well as monitors and detects on the back end. Leveraging its team of deeply skilled technology veterans with high-level security clearances, Cycurion combines its unique platform with a suite of services for Government agencies, C-Suite executives and Boards of Directors to access and process information allowing them to monitor the security profile of their network. For more information, visit Cycurion's website.

Investors Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

310-622-8230

John Brownell

310-622-8249

cycurion@finprofiles.com

Media Relations for Cycurion

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Kelly Hull

310-622-8252

SOURCE: Cycurion, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739222/Cycurion-a-Tech-Enabled-Cybersecurity-Solutions-Provider-Appoints-L-Kevin-Kelly-as-Chief-Executive-Officer