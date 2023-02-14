Seaward's new PV150 test instrument measures open circuit voltage, short circuit current, earth continuity, insulation resistance, and operating current. It weighs 0.95 kg and comes with a two-year warranty.Seaward, a UK-based manufacturer of electrical testing equipment, has unveiled a new testing tool for solar panel installations. The PV150 solution measures open circuit voltage between 5 V and 1,000 V, as well as short circuit current between 0.5 A and 15.00 A. It also measures earth continuity, insulation resistance, and checks operating current via an AC/DC current clamp. "With the push ...

