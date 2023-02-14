The TNS Dedicated Server solution helps standardize performance, improve time to market and optimize costs while providing low-latency network access, troubleshooting and support

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the launch of its standardized Dedicated Server offering, which is the first phase in the deployment of its new Cloud platform for financial markets. This product is designed specifically for high-performance trading and utilizes TNS' state-of-the-art bare metal servers, as well as ultra-low latency trading connectivity through TNS Layer 1.

TNS offers 16 standardized server options that have been optimized for front and middle office trading infrastructure to meet the specific computing needs of clients. TNS' Dedicated Server is designed to deliver low latency performance of trading applications and multiple dedicated server options will be available. TNS' inventory of servers allows for rapid installation, alleviating supply chain challenges for hardware.

"Our new Dedicated Server solution significantly reduces time-to-market for our customers," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management, Financial Markets. "Traditionally, it could take months to procure the necessary hardware to connect to a new market. With our inventory of bare metal servers, we can quickly and easily provide customers with the infrastructure they need, allowing them to access new markets and opportunities faster than ever before."

"Leveraging our buying power and specification standards also allows TNS to make these servers available with more flexible and lower cost commercial options than buying a bespoke server specification. These servers have been extensively tested in our hardware lab to ensure that they are tuned for optimal performance as required by today's trading platforms."

The cost of TNS' Dedicated Server rental includes a monthly fee with terms as low as one month. This allows the flexibility to pay for server rentals on a month-to-month basis without committing to a long-term contract for a high-end server.

"This is the first step in addressing a significant gap in the industry," said Mezger. "In contrast to larger competitors, these offerings have been specifically designed to meet the performance and demands of the capital markets."

The deployment of bare metal services by TNS is the first phase in the rollout of the company's new Cloud platform. The complete suite of hosting solutions will offer a range of dedicated and shared compute options to meet the needs of traders and investors of all types.

TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

