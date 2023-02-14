Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Rick Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's second quarter results, which were recently made public. "We are pleased with the quarter, particularly our topline," said Van Kirk. "I think it is reflecting our overall growth, and we are still trending towards year-over-year growth," he shared, noting that despite the Company's positive second quarter results they continue to work on challenges like supply chain issues, margins, and gross profits. "I expect going forward we can see more of an increase in the bottom line as the topline continues to go up."

"What is the status of your new building?", asked Jolly. "We are moving in two weeks," shared Van Kirk. "We needed a new building to support not only the growth we've had, but the growth we anticipate," he said. "We will be able to increase our machine capacity," added Van Kirk. "We have some projects that will go into development in the near future, as well as other proposals we are negotiating actively on," he explained. "We see this new building as an opportunity for us to increase our contract manufacturing, as well as our technology side."

"Could you elaborate on the Company's growth strategy?", asked Jolly. "We are progressing," said Van Kirk. "Despite having our challenges, we are still moving forward and still have an aggressive growth plan," he said. "It is going the way that we hoped and we are very optimistic; we are excited about the new building, as well as our upcoming projects."

To close the interview, Van Kirk encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's announcements as they continue to overcome their challenges and develop new projects.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex, Inc. also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

