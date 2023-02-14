Learn How Companies Like Axe Elite Are Expanding & Hiring, Regardless of a Potential Recession

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when.

There's now a 98% chance of a global recession, according to research firm Ned Davis, which brings some sobering historical credibility to the table. The firm's recession probability reading has only been this high twice before: in 2008 and 2020.

What's more, The World Bank this week warned of a recession in 2023 and said a sharp, long-lasting slowdown is expected to hit developing countries hard. It said global growth is slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment and disruptions.

Big technology companies that have lowered head count in recent weeks. The contraction comes after demand for cloud computing and collaboration services picked up as enterprises, government agencies and schools encouraged remote work to reduce Covid exposure.

However, there are some companies that, regardless of the economic crisis, have managed to stage an exponential boom in growth and profits. Axe Elite, founded by Albert Shakhnazarov and his cofounders Emir Ademovic, Ernesto Martinez, Kevin Diaz, and Eroz Mesias, is one of these successful businesses.

Axe Elite is a tech-enabled telecommunication marketing organization that has been in business for close to a decade. They distribute technology and telecommunication products to clients via its top-rated carrier partners. They serve a diverse clientele including the underserved, small, and medium businesses all around the United States. Their business aims to give both convenience and efficiency to clients, gaining loyalty as well as revenue.

"Our business is designed to thrive by solving companies' telecommunication and technology problems whether it has to do with the amount that they spend or the service they are utilizing. Axe Elite has an amazing leadership that is driven through the mission of reaching 1,000 agents that will be making a minimum of six figures. We understand that right now the company needs to be fed and needs to grow. We cannot starve our company because if we do that our clients will suffer and we will play against our mission by servicing and giving our best to the businesses that need us. People over profits!" co-founder Albert Shakhnazarov explains.

Axe Elite currently operates in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The company with the slogan "Be Elite" currently focuses on renovating the culture and diversity of the telecommunication industry and developing young people to become professional technology specialists.

The founders of Axe Elite know that in times of crisis it is important to consider expansion. So instead of laying off employees like so many other companies, they are hiring and training more team members than ever before. How have they done it? How has Axe Elite managed to continue to make incredible profits despite the recession?

"Axe Elite has been growing month over month in 2022. Year to date we have a growth rate of 600%. Here is what I want you to understand: When there is a problem, there is an opportunity. Your response to the economy will be a result of your principles and influences of your environment. There are basically four responses people have during the decline of the economy: 1- The negative, these people simply refuse to participate, 2- The baby boomers, they want things to be done the old way, they believe in sticking to the basics and only doing what is familiar to them, 3- The cowards, they hide, they choose to exit the game and give up on their current state of living, 4- The relentless and willing, the people who are willing to do whatever it takes." Albert details.

Axe Elite refuses to look at the world in the negative way because they understand they cannot surrender and play defense because that is what everyone else is doing.

"We have a saying here at Axe Elite: feed the beast and starve the doubt. Our clients need us. They need us because they are going through economic difficulties." Albert adds.

Axe Elite's goal for 2023 is to be bigger, better, and stronger, and the only way they can do that is by having more people believe in what they believe in which is that anyone can go from average to elite.

"To win during the recession my advice would be stop playing small. Stop thinking that you are not good enough. You have to trust yourself and be fully committed to your mission. The economy will change but if you compete when everyone is competing you are minimizing your chances of success. It's easy to win the race when no else is running on the track with you. You have to think big, be driven and become relentless. I rather lose big, than win small. This is our chance to go out there and win big. You can't win the game playing defense!" Albert concludes.

About Axe Elite:

