Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPR ISIN: US09606H1014 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
14.02.23
17:21 Uhr
0,186 US-Dollar
-0,012
-5,96 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE STAR FOODS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE STAR FOODS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 17:14
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC).

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America.

For more information, please visit: https://bluestarfoods.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739313/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-18-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Blue-Star-Foods-Corp-NASDAQBSFC

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.