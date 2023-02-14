The Barber Shop Marketing Named One of the Top Advertising Agencies and Women-Owned Businesses by Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Marketing and Advertising Agency Continues Trajectory of Success in 2023

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / 2023)- The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the best full-service Marketing and Advertising agencies in North Texas, was named as one of Dallas Business Journal's Top 25 Advertising and Marketing Agencies in 2022 as well as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the publication that covers business news and updates for the North Texas region.

The Dallas Business Journal rankings are examples of a series of honors that The Barber Shop Marketing received in 2022 for its achievements in the marketing and advertising industry including three coveted Telly Awards and 17 International Festival and Events Association Pinnacle Awards for their excellence in delivering their clients messages creatively and with intent to consumers through various mediums.

"While we are always humbled by awards, the satisfaction of knowing that there has been a job well-done to position our clients for business growth, is the true reward. As they achieve their revenue goals, we are equally propelled to success as an agency," says Amy Hall, President of The Barber Shop Marketing. "We have enjoyed year-over-year steady growth, even when faced with the challenges presented by the pandemic, and forecast that 2023 will be one for the record books."

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, ¡Yo Quiero!, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing/.

