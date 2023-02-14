America's Charities: Employee Appreciation Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Taking place on the first Friday of March each year, Employee Appreciation Day is the perfect time to show your gratitude for the hardworking staff at your organization.





Employee appreciation is essential for job happiness and an engaged and productive workplace. It is important to show staff members you appreciate and are aware of what they are doing, as nearly 80% of workers who quit their jobs cite management or the workplace environment as the reason. Creating a welcoming and equitable workplace can help keep employees.

This year on Employee Appreciation Day, recognize your team's efforts and contributions towards your organization's success by demonstrating that employee health and well-being is of the utmost importance to your company - on Employee Appreciation Day and every other day of the year.

Here are a few ideas to help you show your appreciation:

Say "thank you". Take the time to personally thank each employee for their hard work and dedication. A simple "thank you" can go a long way.

Take the time to personally thank each employee for their hard work and dedication. A simple "thank you" can go a long way. Launch an Employees Assistance Fund (or if you already have one, remind employees about this incredible employee benefit). An Employee Assistance Fund (EAF), also known as an Employee Relief Fund or an Employee Crisis Fund, is a program which can be used to provide financial support to employees impacted by disasters, personal emergencies, and other hardships. You can learn more about the benefits of working with America's Charities as your EAF partner here.

An Employee Assistance Fund (EAF), also known as an Employee Relief Fund or an Employee Crisis Fund, is a program which can be used to provide financial support to employees impacted by disasters, personal emergencies, and other hardships. You can learn more about the benefits of working with America's Charities as your EAF partner here. Support your employees' passions through workplace giving, matching gifts, dollars for doers grants, and volunteerism. An effective way to further demonstrate your company's commitment to your workforce while also creating social impact is by offering opportunities for your staff to support the causes they care about. You can learn about what these programs entail and how to start one here.

These are just a few ideas to help you show your employees how much you appreciate them on Employee Appreciation Day. When you take the time to recognize and reward their hard work, you show them that their efforts are truly valued.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from America's Charities on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: America's Charities

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/americas-charities

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739322/Employee-Appreciation-Day