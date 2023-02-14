Wine Growers British Columbia: Annual BC Wine Industry Insight Conference 2023

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), in partnership with the British Columbia Grapegrowers' Association (BCGA), British Columbia Wine Grape Council (BCWGC), and the British Columbia Wine Authority (BCWA) will host the fifth annual BC Wine Industry Insight Conference as an in-person event Tuesday, March 7, in Penticton, BC. This year's theme, Forward Momentum in the BC Wine Industry, offers attendees an expert line-up of speakers, presentations, and workshops on vital topics of interest encompassing all aspects of the BC wine industry.

"Wine Growers BC is pleased to once again collaborate with industry association partners to provide a forum where industry can gather as a community to discuss important topics and issues, learn new tools and techniques relevant to the success of their business, and network with other professionals," says Miles Prodan, CEO & President, Wine Growers British Columbia, "This year's conference will follow a new format of breakout sessions focusing on three tracks: Marketing and Sales, Business and Leadership, and Viticulture and Oenology."

The morning agenda features association updates and keynote speaker sessions highlighting industry-wide trends, opportunities, and challenges. Speakers include:

Luis Osorio, on BC's Position in the Canadian Wine Marketplace

Maya Lange, on BC Tourism Insights & Strategies for Success on the Global Stage

Renu Bains, on BC Wine Retail Sales Trends

Dr. Micah Hewer on Climate Change and the BC Wine Industry

Following lunch, conference attendees build their own program, choosing from three tracks of break-out sessions:

BC Wine Industry Insight Conference

Tuesday, March 7 - 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM

Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Ticket pricing: $85 per guest

*Includes lunch, coffee, and snacks

Following the conference, attendees are invited to network, and raise a glass of BC wine together at the BC Wine Soirée.

"We look forward to delivering an exciting conference agenda designed to bring industry together and strengthen our common goal of the long-term success of 100% BC wine," says Prodan.

To register for the BC Wine Industry Insight Conference, and view full agenda details, visit WineBC.com/Industry .

A limited number of media guest spots have been reserved. For more information, please contact Kelly Josephson:



ABOUT WINE GROWERS BRITISH COLUMBIA

Since 1990, Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC) has played a pivotal role in taking BC's wine industry from a vision to an internationally recognized niche region producing premium wines and providing exceptional wine tourism experiences. WGBC markets the wine and regions of BC; delivers quality trade, media and consumer tastings; and acts as the voice of BC's wine industry by advocating to government on behalf of industry that contributes $3.75 billion in provincial economic growth annually.

WGBC represents all wineries in British Columbia to grow the premium market share for the Wines of British Columbia, while driving awareness of our world-class wines and tourism - as of 2019 drawing 1,191,500 visitors with $783.7million in tourism and tourism employment related economic impact on an annual basis.

Learn more at WineBC.com, connect with us @WinesofBC on Facebook, @WinesofBC on Instagram, and @BCWine on Twitter.

