14.02.2023
SiMPACT Strategy Group: The Canadian Social Value Exchange - Social Value in Decision-Making

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / SiMPACT Strategy Group:

SiMPACT Strategy Group, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Join us on March 1st in conversation with Sean Wiltshire, CEO of Avalon Employment. It's a first-hand opportunity to explore how social value thinking can enable you to maximize impact.

In Sean's words, placing SROI and social value thinking at the heart of Avalon Employment's work transformed the organization. "We ask better questions, and we listen more effectively. The people we serve are experiencing much better outcomes as a result."

A decade ago, Sean took part in an SROI study to express the value of Avalon Employment's work. As he describes it, the SROI process transformed the organization.

We invite you to join us on March 1st at 12 EST, to engage in conversation with Sean and hear first-hand how embedding SROI into the work of Avalon Employment has led to clients experiencing better outcomes.

Click here to register for the webinar

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SiMPACT Strategy Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SiMPACT Strategy Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/simpact-strategy-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SiMPACT Strategy Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739333/The-Canadian-Social-Value-Exchange--Social-Value-in-Decision-Making

