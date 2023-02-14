Leaders in digital advertising and measurement for app marketers and brands join forces

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced that it and Machine Advertising have agreed to terms for the acquisition of Machine Advertising, a leader in app marketing technology.

The acquisition of Machine Advertising will enable Kochava to enhance the company's measurement solutions with Machine's Always-on Incremental Measurement (AIM) product and continue to increase its footprint in the EMEA region.

"Machine's product focus to deliver always-on incrementality measurement aligns perfectly with our own objectives to add instant value to our clients," said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava. "As a company built on customer-driven innovation, we are always looking for new best-in-class solutions to add to our solutions suite."

Over the past several years, approaches to measure the effectiveness of digital advertising have been undergoing a significant transition. Performance-based and direct-response campaigns have traditionally been reliant on last-click attribution techniques. The changes in the privacy landscape have resulted in an increase in walled gardens where clicks are not being made available to advertisers and last-click measurement can not be used. For certain platforms, like iOS, a structural change has taken place to rely on alternative measurement mechanisms across the platform SKAdNetwork.

Privacy changes have also given way to incremental measurement which is experiencing a resurgence in focus as an alternative to last-click attribution for media effectiveness, and can be used across any media treatment regardless of privacy constructs.

Traditional incrementality measurement has been a protracted process, delivering results 30-60 days after a campaign flight. Measurement delays mean a general delay in optimizing campaigns. Today's marketers have become accustomed to making daily or hourly changes to campaigns to better manage their resources and drive efficient results in real-time.

Throughout 2022, Kochava and Machine Advertising have collaborated to leverage the AIM product by Machine in concert with incremental lift analyses developed by Kochava for the company's customers. The result is a productized approach to delivering always-on incremental measurement as an augmented view for Kochava Advertisers. The AIM product has been built to work with Kochava as well as other measurement tool sets. It is completely agnostic of any mobile measurement partner (MMP) solution.

AIM is a powerful marketing mix modeling tool that helps advertisers drive better results by providing real-time, incremental insights. With AIM, advertisers can understand the impact of factors such as channel saturation and seasonality. AIM then delivers AI recommendations for optimal budget allocation. In the current times of economic uncertainty, AIM is a critical tool to return on ad spend (ROAS) for CFOs forecasting around a recession environment.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Kochava, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric values," said Gary Danks, CEO of Machine Advertising. "Our products integrate seamlessly into Kochava's already impressive portfolio, delivering unparalleled mobile measurement products and driving even greater success for our clients. Our team will support Kochava's EMEA expansion plans, and being part of a larger organization allows us to take our vision to the next level and have a greater impact on the industry."

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Machine Advertising

Based in London, United Kingdom, Machine Advertising Limited is a digital advertising company known for its award-winning app marketing products. Founded in 2015, the company has built a strong reputation as a partner for leading advertisers and publishers, helping them to improve the effectiveness of their mobile marketing. Utilizing advanced data analytics and machine learning techniques, the company's team builds sophisticated products to support clients in the competitive app marketing space.

