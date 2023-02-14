Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 16th, 2023 at 11:AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-fuu-3/.

F3 Uranium Corp. | Live Webinar - Thursday February 16, 2023 - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (redcloudfs.com).

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries, including F3's most recent discovery at PLN. F3 continues its drilling program to expand its high grade discovery at Patterson Lake North. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several near large uranium discoveries, including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

F3 Uranium Corp.

Dev Randhawa - CEO

Raymond Ashley - VP Exploration

Jamie Bannerman

jamie@rdcapital.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs