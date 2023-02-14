Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

Record annual basic and diluted earnings per share since going public 10 years ago of $1.08 and $1.06, respectively, compared to $0.98 basic and diluted per share in the prior year

Record quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share since going public of $0.31 and $0.30, respectively, compared to $0.25 basic and diluted per share in the comparative period

Record net income of $46.3 million, up 10.9% from prior year

Record gross mortgage portfolio of $866.3 million, an 12.9% increase from December 31, 2021

$0.23 per share special dividend to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022

High quality mortgage portfolio 92.5% of portfolio in first mortgages 97.1% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value of 59.4%



"2022 proved to be a record year for Atrium in terms of portfolio growth and earnings. Our EPS of $1.08 was the highest in our company's history as a publicly traded company. The mortgage portfolio of $866 million was almost $100 million larger than last year, which reflects the increased size and quality of our underwriting teams in Toronto and Vancouver. Over the course of the year, we repositioned the portfolio to benefit from rising short term rates and by year end over 75% of the portfolio had prime-based pricing, compared to 60% at the start of the year. Most importantly, we continued to lend on a disciplined basis through conservative underwriting, active portfolio management, and a focus on high quality borrowers in large urban centers. As a result, the mortgage portfolio was defensively positioned at year end with a weighted average portfolio loan to value of 59.4%, only 1.1% of the portfolio in default, and first mortgages representing 92.5% of the portfolio. Our primary focus in 2023 will be maintaining a resilient mortgage portfolio that can withstand an economic slowdown and soft real estate market conditions," said Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

For the year ended December 31, 2022, Atrium reported record assets of $874.8 million, up from $775.5 million at the end of 2021. Revenues were $78.4 million, an increase of 22.0% from the prior year. Net income for 2022 was $46.3 million, an increase of 10.9% from the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at December 31, 2022 totaled $10.7 million, or 1.24% of the gross mortgage portfolio.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.08 and $1.06, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $0.98 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the prior year, an increase of 10.2% (basic). Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.31 and $0.30, respectively, for the fourth quarter compared to $0.25 basic and diluted in the comparative quarter.

The board of directors declared a special dividend of $0.23 for 2022, resulting in a total dividend of $1.13 per common share paid to shareholders in the year, compared to $0.97 for the prior year.

Mortgages receivable as at December 31, 2022 was a record $860.4 million, up from $759.2 million as at December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, $517.6 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $429.8 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2022 was 10.77%, compared to 8.26% at December 31, 2021.

Financial summary

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(000s, except per share amounts)

Year



Year



Year





ended



ended



ended





December 31



December 31



December 31





2022



2021



2020

Revenue $ 78,371

$ 64,235

$ 65,019

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(8,526 )

(7,241 )

(7,036 ) Other expenses

(1,098 )

(1,382 )

(1,410 ) Impairment loss on investment property held for sale

(1,832 )

-



-

Recovery of prior mortgage losses

1,050



-



-

Provision for mortgage losses

(1,914 )

(1,289 )

(3,760 ) Income before financing costs

66,051



54,323



52,813

Financing costs

(19,719 )

(12,530 )

(13,625 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 46,332

$ 41,793

$ 39,188















Basic earnings per share $ 1.08

$ 0.98

$ 0.93

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06

$ 0.98

$ 0.93















Dividends declared $ 48,736

$ 41,346

$ 38,970















Mortgages receivable, end of year $ 860,374

$ 759,225

$ 739,025

Total assets, end of year $ 874,780

$ 775,487

$ 755,315

Shareholders' equity, end of year $ 475,564

$ 470,167

$ 462,887



Analysis of mortgage portfolio





As at December 31, 2022



As at December 31, 2021











Outstanding

% of









Outstanding

% of

Property Type

Number



amount

Portfolio



Number



amount

Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)































High-rise residential

20

$ 300,989

34.7%



18

$ 234,847

30.6%

Mid-rise residential

30



225,281

26.0%



34



253,507

33.0%

Low-rise residential

14



128,244

14.8%



15



122,569

16.0%

House and apartment

158



108,124

12.5%



101



70,944

9.3%

Condominium corporation

12



2,189

0.3%



13



1,752

0.2%

Residential portfolio

234



764,827

88.3%



181



683,619

89.1%

Commercial

26



101,435

11.7%



16



83,512

10.9%

Mortgage portfolio

260

$ 866,262

100.0%



197

$ 767,131

100.0%







As at December 31, 2022























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

169

$ 598,207



69.0%



59.7%



11.04%

Non-GTA Ontario

61



38,950



4.5%



68.7%



8.25%

British Columbia

28



220,727



25.5%



56.4%



10.41%

Alberta

2



8,378



1.0%



71.2%



12.55%





260

$ 866,262



100.0%



59.4%



10.77%





























As at December 31, 2021



















Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





















Greater Toronto Area

126

$ 472,851



61.6%



62.3%



8.34%

Non-GTA Ontario

44



33,361



4.4%



67.4%



7.65%

British Columbia

25



253,771



33.1%



56.7%



8.17%

Alberta

2



7,148



0.9%



94.4%



8.90%





197

$ 767,131



100.0%



60.9%



8.26%



For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 886-7786 or (416) 764-8658, conference ID 01171657. For a replay of the conference call (available until February 28, 2023) please call 1 (877) 674-6060, conference ID 171657#.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

John Ahmad

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

