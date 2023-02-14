Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced (see press release dated January 26, 2023) non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering") through the issuance of 50,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons a cash commission of $103,400 in the aggregate.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The Company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

