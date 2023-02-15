Desert Hot Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Gold Drop, an original Proposition 215 cannabis brand, has maintained the #1 position for best-selling concentrate for six consecutive months on Eaze.com.

The brand's resurgence and increasing popularity are predominantly due to the introduction of Liquid Diamonds, a cannabis oil with high potency tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) invented by Gold Drops Founder and CEO Joseph Encinosa.

Gold Drop - White Gold Concentrates

The creators of Gold Drop have spent two years reimagining the brand and finally relaunching it in 2022. Today, the company manufactures high-potency products at scale, focusing on low prices as an essential consumer feature without sacrificing THC levels.

"The Gold Drop brand is back in the market," says Encinosa. "Offering very potent THC products at the industry's lowest prices is a formula that resonates well in today's consumer market," he adds.

According to Cory Azzalino the CEO of Eaze, California's largest delivery service, "Gold Drop has historically been a popular brand on our menu, so we are excited to make their products available to Eaze delivery and retail customers again."

In addition to ranking high as the top-selling concentrate, Gold Drop's vape cartridges are currently the #2 best-seller on Eaze. The brand's vape carts regularly test in the 94% to 95% THC range, which is the highest in the industry. "Our secret to success is selling the highest potency and best taste at the lowest cost," says Encinosa.

Since Gold Drop is a large manufacturer, they operate at a scale that outmatches many competitors where the company can pass savings on to the consumer.

About Eaze Technologies, Inc.

Eaze delivers good with the goods. Eaze is the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace, having made more than 8 million deliveries from 42 active retail locations in four states-with plans for national expansion. Built on best-in-class technology, Eaze brings enjoyment and convenience to its customers while cultivating community in everything it does.

About Gold Drop

Founded in 2014, Gold Drop is the most award-winning cannabis brand in California. With over 150 peer-judged awards, Gold Drop uses the highest THC content cannabis extract, Liquid Diamonds®, to produce their multi-award-winning, 94%+ THC vape cartridges and concentrates. Learn more at www.golddropco.com.

